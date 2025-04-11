Ruturaj Gaikwad exits IPL 2025 with heartfelt message, backs ‘young wicketkeeper’ Dhoni to revive CSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad has shared a heartfelt message after being ruled out of the IPL 2025 due to an elbow injury. The 28-year-old hopes things will change for the yellow team with a 'young wicketkeeper' in MS Dhoni now leading the franchise.

“Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of IPL with fracture on elbow. MS Dhoni to take over as captain,” CSK coach Fleming had confirmed Gaikwad's exclusion in a press conferences on Thursday.

Ruturaj Gaikwad on being ruled out of IPL 2025: In a video posted by CSK on their social media handles, Gaikwad said, “Hello everyone, Ruturaj this side. Really gutted to be missing future part of the IPL due to an unfortunate elbow injury. But, thank you for your support until now. Yes, we have been struggling a while, you know..now that a young wicketkeeper leading the team, hopefully things will change. I am gonna be there with the team, really support them,”

“Definitely would have love to take this team out of this situation, but you know some things are not controllable. As I said, definitely looking forward to support the team from the dug-out and hopefully we have a great season ahead. Thank you.” Gaikwad added.

MS Dhoni to take over as CSK captain: CSK haven't had the best of times in this year's IPL, winning just 1 of their 5 matches so far and sitting 9th on the IPL points table. The five-time IPL champions have failed to adapt this season and have looked woefully undercooked, especially in the batting department. More than his captaincy, Gaikwad's middle-order batting will be sorely missed by CSK.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni is a seasoned campaigner in the IPL, having led his franchise in 226 matches, winning 133 of them with a winning percentage of 58.84.