Ruturaj Gaikwad in line to replace Virat Kohli for IND vs AFG ODIs; Yashasvi Jaiswal may join if Rohit Sharma is unfit

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad is all likely to replace Virat Kohli in the Indian squad for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. Kohli, who suffered a hamstring injury during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) winning chase in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final against Gujarat Titans, has reportedly been ruled out of the series.

Advertisement

However, an official word from the BCCI on Kohli's injury and on Ruturaj is yet to be made. "He is out of the ODI series due to a hamstring injury," a BCCI source told PTI on Kohli. The 37-year-old had been in stellar form for RCB in IPL 2026 and hit the winning runs on May 31. The former Indian skipper amassed 675 runs in RCB's triumphant campaign.

Also Read | Virat Kohli ruled out of India vs Afghanistan ODI series due to hamstring injury

According to an Indian Express report, Kohli has been advised two weeks of rest. Although Kohli may be fit by the final ODI on June 20, the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee is unlikely to involve him for the ODI series.

Earlier, Gaikwad was included in the India A squad in place of injured Riyan Parag for the tri-nation series involving Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli to be available for UK tour? Meanwhile, Kohli is likely to be available for India's ODI tour to England in July. India are set to play England in three-match ODI series, starting from July 19. With the IPL 2026 commencing on May 31, Kohli will get at least 48 days to recover before he gets on the field.

Kohli will now head to BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for his rehab. Kohli's absence will take the sheen off the upcoming series against Afghanistan. Though the former India captain is now a one-format player, he remains a top draw for fans worldwide. It is extremely rare for Kohli to miss games due to an injury, given his exemplary fitness standards.

Advertisement

Also Read | Rohit Sharma returns to IPL 2026 after injury with 27-ball fifty against LSG

With Gaikwad set to join the Indian camp, RCB's two-time IPL-winning captain Rajat Patidar is likely to take his place in the India A squad.

Concerns over Rohit Sharma too Not just Kohli, the BCCI selectors are also concerned about the availabilities of Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma. Rohit had missed a few games for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 whereas Pandya missed a couple of games which Suryakumar Yadav called as niggle.

Both Rohit and Pandya have been added in India's ODI squad for Afghanistan, but subject to fitness and are yet to report to BCCI's CoE. In case Rohit doesn't make it to the squad, Yashasvi Jaiswal is likely to be called up and open the innings with Shubman Gill.

Advertisement

It is also reported that the BCCI selectors will select India's squads for the UK tour and Asian Games on Saturday. India's ODI series against Afghanistan starts on June 13 in Dharamsala.

The second ODI against Afghanistan will be played in Lucknow on June 17 and third in Chennai on June 20. After Afghanistan series, India's next ODI assignment will be in England -- three games beginning from July 14.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in