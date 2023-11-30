'Ruturaj Gaikwad is being under-used by Indian cricket': Ambati Rayudu hints Rahul Dravid on 'future captain'
According to Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad has the qualities to lead the national team as well.
Currently leading the five-match T20I series against Australia by 2-1, Team India's spirit is high. Despite a loss in the previous match, the young squad under Suryakumar Yadav's captainship have shown their mettle and placed their bet for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, to be held from 5 June.