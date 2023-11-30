Currently leading the five-match T20I series against Australia by 2-1, Team India's spirit is high. Despite a loss in the previous match, the young squad under Suryakumar Yadav's captainship have shown their mettle and placed their bet for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, to be held from 5 June. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the previous match against Australia, India put a massive score of 222/3 while batting first in Guwahati, all thanks to a superb innings by Ruturaj Gaikwad, who smashed an unbeaten 123 off just 57 balls.

However, Glenn Maxwell's brilliant 104* ensured Australia chased down the target on the last ball of the match.

Not only in the third T20 but in the second T20I as well, he scored 58 off 43 deliveries. Gaikwad has gained stature with consistent performances in the domestic circuit and in the Indian Premier League with Chennai Super Kings.

For his performances, even his former teammate from the franchise has backed him for a major leadership role.

According to Ambati Rayudu, who had recently announced his retirement from IPL, Gaikwad is being 'under-used' by Indian cricket at the moment, adding the latter has the qualities to lead the national team as well.

“For me, (someone) who is being underused by Indian cricket right now is Ruturaj. He has tremendous talent and I think he is the one guy who should be used more," Hindustan Times quoted Rayudu as saying on the TRS Podcast.

"His greatness is his talent. His timing on the ball, his shots, his fitness, his temperament. He has everything to become a world-class cricketer. He is very, very calm. And he knows what he's doing. He has a silent aggression in him. I think it'll be a great asset for India. Yeah, too early to say. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Yeah, hopefully you know after Dhoni bhai retires, he will start leading CSK and then on, I don't know… he might go on to lead India too. He has already led India at the Asian Games," said Rayudu.

Earlier in the previous month, India secured a gold medal at the Asian Games in the T20 format under Gaikwad's leadership.

