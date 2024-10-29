Rwanda Women vs Kenya Women Live Score: 1st T20I of Kenya Women tour of Rwanda, 2024 to start at 02:00 PM

Rwanda Women vs Kenya Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Kenya Women tour of Rwanda, 2024. Match will start on 29 Oct 2024 at 02:00 PM
Venue : Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali
Rwanda Women squad -
Clarisse Uwase, Georgette Ingabire, Geovanis Uwase, Gisele Ishimwe, Belise Murekatete, Henriette Ishimwe, Marie Bimenyimana, Merveille Uwase, Sarah Uwera, Alice Ikuzwe, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Rosine Irera, Sylvia Usabyimana, Zuluphati Umutoniwase, Zurufat Ishimwe
Kenya Women squad -
Janet Nthenya, Venasa Ooko, Veronica Abuga, Ann Wanjira, Esther Wachira, Lavendah Idambo, Queentor Abel, Charity Muthoni, Zainab Hamisi, Edith Waithaka, Flavia Odhiambo, Jemimah Ndanu, Judith Ogolla, Kelvia Ogola
Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Kenya Women tour of Rwanda, 2024
Rwanda Women vs Kenya Women Match Details
1st T20I of Kenya Women tour of Rwanda, 2024 between Rwanda Women and Kenya Women to be held at Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali at 02:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.