Ryan Rickelton inks history as he becomes first South Africa batter to score double ton in 9 years

Playing against Shan Masood-led Pakistan cricket team in the second Test match at Cape Town's Newlands, Ryan Rickelton became the first South Africa batter to score a Test double ton in nine years.

The Proteas left-handed batter reached the milestone off 266 balls post Hashim Amla who achieved this feat in 2016.

Though opening with Aiden Markram, Rickelton made a fourth-wicket partnership with skipper Temba Bavuma of 235 runs for South Africa. Following this, Bavuma – who also scored a century (106 off 179 deliveries) was dismissed by Salman Agha.

Ryan Rickelton made his Test debut in 2022 and scored his maiden Test century against Sri Lanka in December. In the November Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, the Mumbai Indians picked him up for ₹1 crore.

Meanwhile, South Africa has become the first team to qualify for the World Test Championship after beating Pakistan at the Centurion Test. On the contrary, there is tussle going on for the second finalist as both India and Australia are fighting for it.

WTC final qualification scenarios for other teams: Australia won the Melbourne Test against India and are currently second with 118 points and a point percentage (PCT) of 61.46.

India are ranked one spot below with 114 points and a PCT of 52.78. A win in Sydney will also help India stay alive in the race for the WTC final at Lord’s from June 11 to 15 next year.

South Africa vs Pakistan, 2nd Test: In the second Test against Pakistan, Rickelton was still at the crease and scored 226 runs off 311 deliveries, which included 25 boundaries and 2 sixes. He currently has the support of Kyle Verrynne (87), and together, they have stitched a partnership of 133 runs. SA have scored 456/5 in 115 overs.

