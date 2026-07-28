Ryan ten Doeschate steps down as India's assistant coach, Dutchman set to reunite with Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL

Indian men's cricket team assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has stepped down from his post after the Men in Blue's tour of England. The development came on Tuesday, reported Cricinfo, and the Dutchman is believed to have informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The Dutchman came on board in 2024 as a part of head coach Gautam Gambhir's (who succeeded Rahul Dravid) backroom staff. In England, India lost both the T20I and ODI series. The report added that Ten Doescate will reunite with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Handpicked by Gambhir in the Indian team, Ten Doeschate was a key member of India's think-tank and had his say in both batting and fielding departments. It must be noted that T Dilip is India's fielding coach.

At KKR, Ten Doeschate will join head coach Abhishek Nayar. Incidentally, Nayar was also handpicked by Gambhir as one of the assistant coaches before being sacked after India's disastrous Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

During Ten Doeschate's time with the Indian team, the Men in Blue won the ICC Champions Trophy and Asia Cup in 2025, followed by the T20 World Cup 2026 triumph. In Tests, India lost the home series to South Africa and New Zealand during Ten Doeschate's tenure.

Lack of clarity behind Ten Doeschate's exit? According to a PTI report, Ten Doeschate joined the Indian cricket team after he was promised the role of a fielding coach. Dilip — India's fielding coach at that time — was set to be relieved along with Nayar. However, a strong recommendation from some of the senior players in the side forced the BCCI to give Dilip a one-year extension.

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This left Ten Doeschate without a specific role, reported the news agency. “Dilip was supposed to be removed along with Abhishek Nayar (assistant coach), Soham Desai (S&C coach) and Arun Kanade (masseur) after the 2025 Champions Trophy,” a BCCI source told the news agency.

"However, for Dilip, a strong recommendation came from a senior player, and Dilip got a one-year extension and Tendo actually didn't have any specific domain role. He is a fantastic coach, who hasn't been used because Dilip is there," the source added.

Ryan ten Doeschate's long connection with KKR Ten Doeschate is one of the two Dutch cricketers to have played in IPL (Dirk Nannes is the other player who played the 2009 IPL before shifting base to Australia). He was picked by KKR in 2011, the same year Gautam Gambhir took over as the head coach of the franchise.