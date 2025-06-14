SA captain Bavuma says WTC win squashes doubters of the teams credentials

London, Jun 14 (PTI) Their historic World Test Championship triumph has squashed the doubts about the team's credentials, asserted an elated South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, dismissing suggestions that they did not face quality rivals en route the title clash.

South Africa's 27-year-long wait for an ICC trophy ended on Saturday when they beat Australia in the final by five wickets.

It is their maiden WTC title and their first ICC trophy since winning the ICC Knock-Out Trophy (now ICC Champions Trophy) back in 1998.

The Proteas reached the WTC final after series wins over Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, defeat against New Zealand and draw against India in the 2023-25 cycle.

"We got ourselves into the final, there were doubters on the route we took, this win squashes that," Bavuma said at the post-match presentation.

"It's been a special couple of days, at some points it felt like we were in SA. We prepared hard, we came in with a lot of belief and lot of doubters, glad we played well," he added.

Rabada dismissed suggestions that the Proteas reached the WTC final after playing weak opponents.

"We deserve to be here. People said we haven't faced strong oppositions which is rubbish. We beat Australia this time, had to be on our A game," he said.

"Can't describe in words how I feel. Extremely happy, we've planned well and worked hard. Thanks to everyone for the support, last four days felt like a home game."

Despite boasting world-class talent over the years, South Africa have struggled to clinch ICC trophies, falling short or 'choking' at crucial stages. Bavuma hoped that WTC title would change all that.

"We've been relentless, getting to the doorstep consistently and experienced heartache, the sun's been with us. Hopefully, this win is one of many," said the captain who battled an apparent hamstring strain to make 66 and stitch 147 runs for the third wicket with centurion Aiden Markram (136) during SA's second innings to lay the foundation of the win.

"Special moment for us and people back home, probably will sink in in a couple of days. The energy was there, I think us as a team have been wanting this."

Besides Markram, fast bowler Kagiso Rabada (nine wickets in two innings) also played a major role in the win.

"KG is a massive player, a couple of days ago I went to the Hall of Fame inductees, I think he'll be on there in a few years. Came into the game under controversy and did what he did," Bavuma said, referring to Rabada's suspension after testing positive for a recreational drug before the WTC final.

"Aiden is unbelievable, people have questioned his place, but he has character. He played in true Aiden fashion, he and Rabada have carried the character."

The SA captain said the title win was "an opportunity for us as a nation, divided as we are, to unite".

"You can be rest assured we'll celebrate as one."

Player of the match Markram said "it's one of the most special days" of his career.

"Haven't scored more important runs. Weird how things worked out after a duck in the first innings. Need a bit of luck, spent some time in the middle and find runs, glad things worked out. Reception will stick out.

"Lord's is the place every Test cricketer wants to play. To play a final here is incredibly special. Plenty of SA fans who've made through, plenty at home too, it's one of the most special days," he said.

Asked how he maintained the tempo in the second innings after going into the shell in the first, he said, "It's always one side of the sword - to absorb, but when you look at the wicket and quality of the bowling, you have x amount of balls to face and have to be try and maximise scoring off those balls."

On captain Bavuma staying to bat despite injury, Markram said, "To be honest, a lot of it came from him. He's led us from the front for the last two-three years."

"He didn't want to walk off the field yesterday, found a way to score really important runs, played an innings lot of people will remember."

Australia captain Pat Cummins, who lifted the ICC mace in 2023 after beating India, said reaching the WTC final was a huge achievement.

"It's the pinnacle, I love Test cricket. Huge achievement to make the final, one-game shootout is a spectacle, didn't end up on the right side but it's been a great week."

He said SA were deserved winners as they kept themselves in the game throughout.

"Aiden and Temba didn't give us a chance. SA showed why they're here and are deserved winners, they kept themselves in the game throughout.

"Things can change quickly, but it was a bridge too far. Few things we didn't do right. Didn't bat out the opposition after a decent first-innings lead. There are concerns in the top-seven, guys have performed well in the last two years. Bowlers did well in the first two days. We gave everything a chance, Lyon bowled particularly well but didn't get a wicket."

Teary-eyed South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj said the win was a special one for the team and for the country.