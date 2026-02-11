SA vs AFG Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Rare double Super Over to Keshav Maharaj's calmness - 10 pointers to know

Keshav Maharaj held his nerve as South Africa defeated Afghanistan after two Super Overs in a thrilling Group D T20 World Cup 2026 game against Afghanistan at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Sent in to bat first, South Africa posted 187/6, riding on a 114-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (59) and Ryan Rickelton (61).
In response, opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed a 42-ball 84 to lay the foundation before suffering a middle-order collapse. However, late cameos from Rashid Khan & Co helped saw Afghanistan get bowled out for exactly 187 in 19.4 overs, thus forcing the match into a Super Over.
Afghanistan scored 17/0 while batting first in the first Super Over with Azmatullah Omarzai striking two fours and a six off Lungi Ngidi. In reply, a last-ball six from Tristan Stubbs helped South Africa match the total.
In the second Super Over, South Africa rode on David Miller's 16 to score 23/0. Needing 24 runs to win, Rahmanullah Gurbaz clobbered three consecutive sixes of Keshav Maharaj but Afghanistan fell four runs short.
Catch the live action of the T20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.