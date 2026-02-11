SA vs AFG Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Rare double Super Over to Keshav Maharaj's calmness - 10 pointers to know

Keshav Maharaj held his nerve as South Africa defeated Afghanistan after two Super Overs in a thrilling Group D T20 World Cup 2026 game against Afghanistan at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Sent in to bat first, South Africa posted 187/6, riding on a 114-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (59) and Ryan Rickelton (61).

In response, opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed a 42-ball 84 to lay the foundation before suffering a middle-order collapse. However, late cameos from Rashid Khan & Co helped saw Afghanistan get bowled out for exactly 187 in 19.4 overs, thus forcing the match into a Super Over.

Afghanistan scored 17/0 while batting first in the first Super Over with Azmatullah Omarzai striking two fours and a six off Lungi Ngidi. In reply, a last-ball six from Tristan Stubbs helped South Africa match the total.

In the second Super Over, South Africa rode on David Miller's 16 to score 23/0. Needing 24 runs to win, Rahmanullah Gurbaz clobbered three consecutive sixes of Keshav Maharaj but Afghanistan fell four runs short.

10 points from South Africa vs Afghanistan match Double Super Over - For the first time in the history of the T20 World Cup, a double Super Over was played. Previously there have been four instances of Super Overs in T20 World Cup. Keshav Maharaj's calmness - Needing 24 runs in the final four balls of the second Super Over, Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed Keshav Maharaj for three consecutive sixes. However, Maharaj kept his calm to bowl wide in the final delivery, forcing Gurbaz to hit straight to the fielder. Tristan Stubbs' final-ball six - Afghanistan could have caused an upset in this edition had Tristan Stubbs not hit a six off the final ball of the first Super Over off Fazalhaq Farooqi. Final Over Drama - Needing 13 runs in the final over, Kagiso Rabada bowled two no-balls to give Afghanistan a perfect opportunity to win the game. But it was Fazalhaq Farooqi's run out on the fourth ball of the over, that tied the game. Rahmanullah Gurbaz lays platform - Chasing 188, Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz set the platform with a 42-ball 84. However, a middle-order collapse hurt Afghanistan. Gurbaz smashed four fours and seven sixes. Impactful Lungi Ngidi: The South African pacer played a crucial part with three wickets (3/26) that broke the backbone of the Afghanistan batting line-up. In fact, his show in the first Super Over, also helped him earn the Player of the Match award. South Africa's opening stand. Sent into bat first, South Africa made most use of the flat surface, putting 114 runs for the opening wicket between Ryan Rickelton (61) and Quinton de Kock (59). That set the tone for the proteas. Rashid Khan’s fightback: At a time when it looked like South Africa would go past 200, Rashid Khan's double-wicket over helped Afghanistan bounce back. In fact, Rashid dismissed Rickelton and De Kock in the same over. Group D standings: The win put South Africa on top of the group with two wins from two games. With two losses in two games, Afghanistan will need to beat United Arab Emirates (UAE) to stay alive in the competition. 150 & counting - Veteran Mohammad Nabi became the first player from Afghanistan to play in 150 T20Is. Ahead him are Ireland's Paul Stirling (162), India's Rohit Sharma (159) and Ireland's George Dockrell (155).

