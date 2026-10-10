SA vs AUS: Australia field oldest-ever Test XI, with all 11 players aged 30 or above for the first time in history

The Australia men's cricket team created history when they took on South Africa on Day one of the first Test in Durban on Friday, by naming their oldest-ever playing XI in Test history.

What is more intriguing is that for the first time in 149 years, there is not a single player in the Australian Test playing XI in their 20s. As per Ric Finlay, a cricket statistician, this is the oldest Test team in 100 years and the seventh-oldest overall in the history of Test cricket.

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Among the current playing XI featuring in the first Test, Nathan Lyon, who has played 143 Tests, is the oldest player at 38 years old, whereas Matthew Renshaw is the youngest at 30 years old.

Also Read | SA vs AUS: Why South Africa will play two specialist spinners in first Test

Apart from Lyon, the other players who are aged 35 or more include Alex Carey (35 years old), Josh Hazlewood (35), Mitchell Starc (36) and Steve Smith (37). Skipper Pat Cummins is just 33 years old. Nic Maddinson, who overcame cancer and returned to the Australia Test playing XI for the first time in 10 years, is 34 years old.

Australia Test squad's average age is around 32.6 In Australia's 18-member squad, the average age of players is approximately 32.6. Only three players are under 30 years old, with 23-year-old Cooper Connolly being the youngest. Cameron Green is 27 years old, whereas Sam Harper, who is yet to make his Test debut for Australia, is 29 years old.

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Talking about the first Test, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. However, the visitors were left in a spot of bother after openers Travis Head (9) and Maddinson (0) were dismissed in the first 11 overs, leaving the team at 24/2. Marnus Labuschagne (37) provided some resistance with Steve Smith (25) at the other end as the duo forged a 60-run partnership for the third wicket.

However, the loss of regular wickets saw Australia being restricted to 187/6 in 65.2 overs as bad light stopped play early on Friday. At stumps on Day one, Renshaw was unbeaten on 46 with Cummins not out on 33 at the other end.

This is Australia's first series in South Africa since 2018, when the infamous Sandpapergate scandal involving Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft took place.

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The three-match Test series is part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Australia lead the WTC standings with a points percentage (PCT) of 80, with the Proteas in second place with a PCT of 75.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.