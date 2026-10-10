SA vs AUS: How returning South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje made an impact on Day 1 of Durban Test

Anrich Nortje marked his return to Test cricket with two wickets as South Africa restricted Australia to 187/6 on the opening day of the first Test at Kingsmead in Durban on Friday.

Playing his first Test since March 2023, the right-arm fast bowler finished with figures of 2/40 from 13.2 overs, providing South Africa with a crucial breakthrough in the middle session. His double strike reduced Australia to 124/6 after the visitors had begun rebuilding their innings following an early collapse.

Nortje's comeback came after a prolonged absence from red-ball cricket, during which back and hip injuries disrupted his progress and limited his opportunities in the longest format. He had last featured in a Test against the West Indies in March 2023, when he claimed five wickets in an innings.

His return against Australia also came in the absence of Kagiso Rabada, who was left out of South Africa's playing XI as he continued his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Nortje's double strike puts Australia under pressure Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat, but the visitors struggled to establish themselves against South Africa's seam attack. Marco Jansen dismissed Nic Maddinson early, while Travis Head fell after South Africa successfully reviewed the decision.

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne subsequently added 60 runs to steady the innings before Wiaan Mulder removed Labuschagne for 37 on the final ball before lunch.

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Australia's middle order then came under pressure, with Nortje delivering the decisive burst. He dismissed wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey for 14 before removing Beau Webster for a duck, claiming both wickets within three deliveries.

The sequence left Australia at 124/6 and gave South Africa an opportunity to push for a significantly lower first-innings total. Nortje's ability to generate pace was particularly valuable at a stage when the hosts were looking to prevent the Australian middle order from rebuilding.

Renshaw and Cummins halt South Africa's progress Australia avoided further immediate damage through Matt Renshaw and Cummins, who put together an unbeaten 63-run partnership for the seventh wicket. Renshaw remained not out on 46 off 115 deliveries, while Cummins contributed 33 not out as the visitors recovered from 124/6 to reach 187/6.

Nortje returned to bowl during the closing stages, testing the pair with short-pitched deliveries and pace. However, the partnership remained intact when bad light brought an early end to the day's play after 65.2 overs.

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South Africa's three principal wicket-takers shared the damage equally. Nortje, Jansen and Mulder claimed two wickets apiece, ensuring that Australia did not gain sustained momentum despite the late recovery.

Nortje's return after three years Nortje's performance was significant given the time he had spent away from Test cricket. The 32-year-old had worked on rebuilding his red-ball preparation before the series, gradually increasing his workload and focusing on the skills required for the longer format.

Before the match, Nortje had spoken about his preparation with the red ball and his efforts to build up his bowling loads progressively.

"My prep from quite some time back has been red-ball," Nortje had told reporters before the match. "It's been quite a bit of a focus for me to try and execute skills with the red ball, to build loads gradually - and in the right way - and to try and get the overs up," he added.

The first day's performance offered South Africa a return of two wickets from their returning fast bowler, who had been brought into the XI with Rabada unavailable.