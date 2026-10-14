SA vs AUS: ‘KG looks good’, Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma gives update on injured Kagiso Rabada ahead of second Test

South Africa have received a massive boost ahead of the second Test against Australia, with pacer Kagiso Rabada doing well according to skipper Temba Bavuma. The Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer hasn't played competitive cricket since the IPL 2026 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on 31 May.

He sustained a hamstring injury while training in August, and was forced to miss the ODI series against Australia as well as the just-concluded first Test in Durban.

The Proteas lost the first Test by 214 runs after being bowled out for 206. Australia had set South Africa a target of 421. "KG (Rabada) looks good," Bavuma said at the post-match presentation ceremony on Tuesday.

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‘KG is very good’: Temba Bavuma "I think SuperSport (South African broadcaster) kept showing him on the big screen bowling (during breaks in play).

"He's bubbly as ever within the changing room. And his non-selection was more from a precautionary point of view to give him the extra couple of days. So now he's got the extra couple of days. We'll see how he continues to improve. But KG is very good.", the World Test Championship-winning skipper added.

Should Rabada feature in the second Test that starts in Gqeberha from 18 October, then Anrich Nortje could be the one making way. Nortje made his long-awaited Test return in Durban, finishing with figures of 2/88 and 2/56 in the two innings. There could be a host of other changes too.

Ryan Rickelton was dismissed for scores of 0 and 2 across both innings, whereas Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne were underwhelming too. Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee and Dane Peterson are the other pace bowling options. All-rounder Senuran Muthusamy and uncapped batter Marques Ackermann are also among those players who didn't feature in the first Test in Durban.

However, Bavuma hinted that there may not be major changes in the playing XI for the second Test. "The guys that you saw who took the field are guys that we have full confidence in," he said.

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He, however, said that fringe players could get an opportunity if those who are expected to perform fail to do so.

"Going forward, there's going to be conversations that need to happen. Guys understand that's just how professional, high-level sport goes. If you're not delivering the goods and if there is someone else who's waiting in the wings, they'll get that opportunity.

"It is disappointing. It's not the way you want to start a series, any kind of series, let alone just against a top outfit like Australia," he added.