SA vs AUS: South African broadcaster SuperSport warns Australia with ‘our cameras will be sharp’ remark; here's why

The return of Australia in South Africa for a three-match Test series, starting on Friday has brought back fresh memories of Sandpaper gate back in 2018. With the World Test Championship (WTC) in line, table-toppers Australia will face the defending champions in Durban, Gqeberha and Cape Town, the results of which will play a huge role in the WTC standings.

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But before the start of the all-important Test series, South African broadcaster SuperSport has given the Australian team a stark reminder, with a social media post, captioned "our cameras will be sharp". The post also included a camera emoji, thus bringing back eight-year-old memories.

The reference of SuperSport's post dates back to March 24, 2018, when the cameras caught then Australian batter Cameron Bancroft, altering the condition of the ball with a small yellow object in the middle of a Test match against South Africa at Newlands. The footage showed Bancroft putting the object down his trousers after using it on the ball.

Based on a TOI report, the host broadcaster has been tasked to look out for anything unusual during the series after the umpires got alerted by the scandal. It also stated that SuperSport's coverage in 2018 had more than 30 cameras, with 18 operated by camera crews.

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What happened during Sandpapergate scandal? Upon investigation, it was reported that Bancroft used a sandpaper to rough up one side of the ball to make it swing in the air. A further investigation revealed that, then captain Steve Smith and then vice-captain David Warner were also involved in the act.

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After the scandal, Cricket Australia handed one year bans to Smith and Warner while Bancroft was handed a nine-month ban from cricket. Coach Darren Lehmann also resigned from his post. While Warner and Smith were able to make comebacks to the Australian team and become a regular, Bancroft couldn't make it long tern despite being called back after.

Tim Paine took over as the Australian Test captain at that time.

Several Australians return with 2018 memories However, Australia have banned several players in the current setup, who were a part of that Newlands match. Smith, who was the skipper of Australia during that 2018 Newlands match, is a part of the current squad, but as a vice-captain to Pat Cummins.

Cummins was also a part of that infamous game, along with Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, who are all currently in the squad. Matt Renshaw, who had joined the Australian side in 2018 as a replacement for the final Test, is also in the current team.

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Bancroft has not played a Test for Australia in more than six years.

Kagiso Rabada ruled out of 1st Test Meanwhile, fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was officially out and world champion South Africa confirmed it was fielding two spinners against Australia in the first Test at Kingsmead on Friday.

Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer have been paired at a venue which has favored spin in recent years. They last played together in South Africa's last test last November, a 408-run win in Guwahati that clinched a first series win in India in 25 years.

Also Read | Kagiso Rabada surpasses Bhuvneshwar Kumar to claim IPL 2026 Purple Cap

Rabada was given as long as possible to recover from a hamstring injury. He has not played an official match since May in the Indian Premier League.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in