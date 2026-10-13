SA vs AUS: Steve Smith to undergo second concussion test after sustaining blow to head in first Test

Australia Vice-Captain Steve Smith will undergo a second test for concussion following a gruesome blow to his head on day four of the first Test against South Africa in Durban on Monday.

Smith sustained the injury while batting during Australia's second innings. He looked to duck a short-length ball from pacer Anrich Nortje.

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To Smith's surprise, the ball didn't rise as much as Smith would have anticipated, and as a result, the ball ricocheted off his helmet before it bounced towards fine leg. The former Australia skipper was then assessed for concussion on the field and was given the green light to continue his innings.

The 37-year-old was eventually dismissed for 27 by Simon Harmer as Australia later declared their second innings with a total of 314/6, setting the Proteas a target of 421.

South Africa were 102/4 after 41 overs at stumps on day four, and Aiden Markram (45 not out) and Wiaan Mulder (5 not out) will resume their run chase on Tuesday.

Previous instance of Smith sustaining concussion Smith did not take the field during the hosts' run chase on Monday because of the injury. As per Cricket Australia's rules, Smith will need to stand down for a minimum time of 24 hours following the concussion assessment, and won't be able to return to the field until a medical officer approves his participation. Should Smith clear the test, he will be able to take the field on Tuesday.

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Smith had also undergone a concussion test during the 2019 Ashes series in England. The incident took place during the second Test at Lord's, when England pacer Jofra Archer unleashed a bouncer.

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Smith, who scored 92 runs in the first innings of that match, was struck on the helmet, and while he did pass the concussion test, he was ruled out of the rest of the match. Marnus Labuschagne then replaced Smith in the second innings as a concussion substitute.

Australia have sustained multiple injury setbacks leading up to the Test series against South Africa. Josh Inglis resumed batting in the nets on Monday after missing the ongoing first Test due to a finger injury.

All-rounder Cameron Green also missed the first Test due to an abdominal strain. Earlier, a knock of 190 from Matt Renshaw powered the Aussies to a total of 390 in the first innings. South Africa responded with a total of 284 in their first innings.

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The second Test will be played in Gqeberha from 18 October, followed by the third Test in Cape Town from 27 October.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.