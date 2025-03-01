SA vs ENG, CT 2025: Temba Bavuma-led South Africa on Saturday defeated Jos Buttler-led England by 7 wickets in the Group B match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at Karachi's National Stadium and became the fourth team to qualify for the semi-finals.

The Proteas clinched the match all thanks to their star batter, Heinrich Klaasen, who scored 64 runs in 56 deliveries. His innings included 11 boundaries.

Looking at stats, Klassen has smashed 415 runs in the five ODI innings. His innings included scores of 86, 97, 81, 87, and 64 runs. All the first four scores came against Pakistan, while the fourth one came against England.

According to Cricinfo, Klaasen has played 59 matches and scored 2,138 runs at an average of 44.5 and hit four centuries. His highest score is 174.

South Africa vs England CT 2025: Earlier batting first, Jos Buttler-led England team scored 179 runs and were all out in 38.2 overs. Joe Root scored the maximum runs of 37, while the others could not cross 30 runs.

South Africa's Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder picked 3 wickets, while Keshav Maharaj took two wickets. Lungi Ngidi and Kasigo Rabada clinched one wicket each.

Chasing 179, Rassie van der Dussen scored 72 not out off 87 balls to lead South Africa into the semifinals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 by beating England by seven wickets Saturday. Heinrich Klaasen, who scored 64 runs in 56 deliveries.

ICC Champions Trophy: Semifinal line up South Africa will face the loser of the match between India and New Zealand, while Australia will play the winner.

ICC Champions Trophy: Points table Points-wise, India and New Zealand have played two matches each in Group A and have four points each. NZ's Net run rate is +0.863, while India's is +0.647.