MUMBAI : The All-India Senior selection committee on Saturday named KL Rahul as vice-captain for the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa.

"KL Rahul replaces Rohit Sharma as vice-captain, who was ruled out of the Test series owing to a hamstring injury," BCCI stated in an official release.

Earlier, ANI had reported that Rahul will don the vice-captaincy hat for the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa.

Rohit Sharma would have been the vice-captain, but a hamstring injury ruled him out of the series and hence Rahul would act as deputy to Virat Kohli.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday had confirmed that Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the three-match Test series against South Africa due to a hamstring issue.

"Team India Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session here in Mumbai yesterday," the BCCI stated in an official release.

"He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa. Priyank Panchal will replace Rohit Sharma in the Test squad," it added.

