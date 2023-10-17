South Africa will take on the Netherlands on October 17 in the 15th ODI World Cup 2023 match at HPCA Stadium Dharamsala. South Africa vs Netherlands Dharamsala ODI is a day-night affair and will start at 2 pm.

Also Read| South Africa vs Netherlands Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023 Updates

It would be the third match of both teams in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. In its first match, South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 102 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (formerly known as Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium) in Delhi on October 7, 2023. In its second match, South Africa defeated Australia by 134 runs at Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow on October 12, 2023.

Netherlands, on the other hand, were defeated by Pakistan by 81 runs in their first match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on October 6, 2023. Again in their second match, the Dutch side were handed a 99 run defeat by the Kiwis at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

South Africa (Possible XI)

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi/Gerald Coetzee

Netherlands (Possible XI)

Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (capt & wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek/Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

South Africa vs Netherlands match: Weather prediction

The weather conditions in Dharamsala are set to be cloudy with thunderstorms in the morning. According to AccuWeather, there is 55% probability of rain in Dharamsala in the daytime and 2% in night. The probability of thunderstorms in the city is 33% in the daytime, while zero percent at night.

The temperature is expected to range between 26 degrees to 14 degrees Celsius and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 9 km/hr in the south-west direction in the day and 9 km/h north-east at night. The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 26 km/h during the day and 17 km/h at night cannot be ruled out. The probability of cloud cover is 56% in the daytime and 11% at night.

South Africa vs Netherlands match today: When, where and how to watch

The South Africa vs Netherlands match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads. The match will start at 2 pm

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!