Amid Shan Masood-led Pakistan Cricket Team facing Temba Bavuma-led South Africa in the first Test at Centurion, Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam on DAY 2 joined the growing trend of cricketers attempting to alter their fortunes on the field by switching bails.

On DAY 2 of the Test, Babar tried his luck with the quirky ritual of the bail-switching trend against South Africa. The trend initially began with former England pacer Stuart Broad, which became a humorous yet intriguing element of Test cricket.

In the hope of breaking a partnership or changing the game's momentum, Broad quirky changed the bails. Though a superstition, many prominent cricketers have picked up this habit in the past few years.

Recently, in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj was seen practicing this trick. In the third Test against Australia at Brisbane, Siraj switched the bails while Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne looked settled at the crease.

He did the same thing in the 4th Test again, and Jasprit Bumrah got Usman Khawaja's wicket, reported India Today.

What Babar Azam did? Following the suit, Babar Azam on the Day 2 of the Centurion Test flipped the bails in an attempt to change his team’s fortunes against South Africa. Though it did not yield an instant wicket, but added a moment of twist to an otherwise challenging day for Pakistan.

Despite the bail-switching trend may not have a proven impact on results, it does highlights the lighter side competitive Test cricket. Babar Azam's act has sure added a playful nod to an emerging cricketing ritual.