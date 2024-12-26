SA vs PAK, 1st Test: Retirement calls get louder for Babar Azam after Pakistan batter goes 19 innings without a fifty

Fans fumed at Babar Azam on social media after the former Pakistan captain departed for just four off 11 balls in the first Test against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday. For the record, it was Babar's 19th Test innings without a single half-century.

Babar, who was dropped from Pakistan squad for the second and third Tests against England at home, came in after the fall of captain Shan Masood in the 15th over.

However, his stay in the middle lasted less that two overs before the right-hander edged a widish Dane Paterson delivery to Aiden Markram at the third slip. The last time Babar scored either a fifty or a hundred in Tests was in 2022 against New Zealand in Karachi.

He had scored 161 in that game which ended in a draw. Regarded as one of the best batters in cricket at the moment, Babar's lean patch with the bat didn't go well with his fans, with some calling him a “burden in the team.” “He should retire. Taking the place of youngsters. He's burden on the team,” one user wrote.

“On What basis he got selected again? Typical pakistan selection committee, they are the biggest joke. They selected him in South African conditions,” wrote another. Hopes were high on Babar after he scored consecutive fifties in the ODI series against South Africa which Pakistan won 3-0.

