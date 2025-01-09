SA20 2025 Live Streaming details in India: Full squads, complete schedule and everything you need to know

After a successful first two seasons, the SA20 is all geared up for the third season which starts on Thursday (January 9) with defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape taking on MI Cape Town at the St George's Park in Gqeberha. A total of 30 matches will played in league stage before the knockouts.

Like in the Indian Premier League, SA20 also have Qualifier 1, an Eliminator and Qualifier 2 before the grand finale, scheduled at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on February 8.

Advertisement

Having won the first two season, Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be aiming for third straight title. One of the major missing in SA20 2025 will be England's Jos Buttler, who opted out to focus on national commitments.

Also Read | India’s Dinesh Karthik announces retirement from all formats of cricket

Another England international who would be missing the tournament is Ben Stokes, who has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Stokes was set to play for MI Cape Town. The franchise will be led by Rashid Khan.

Indian players in SA20 2025 Dinesh Karthik became the first Indian to feature in SA20 2025. The former wicketkeeper-batter who retired from Indian Premier League, will play for Paarl Royals in SA20 2025.

Advertisement

SA20 2025 live streaming details Star Sports and Sports18 channels will live telecast SA20 2025 matches in India. All the 34 SA20 2025 matches can be watched live on Star Sports 2 and Sports18 2 channels for Indian audience. Live streaming of SA20 2025 will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

SA20 2025 complete squads Pretoria Capitals: Wayne Parnell (c), Marques Ackerman, Evin Lewis, Steve Stolk, Tiaan van Vuuren, Rilee Rossouw, Will Smeed, Liam Livingstone, Will Jacks, Senuran Muthusamy, James Neesham, Kyle Simmonds, Migael Pretorius, Keagan Lion Cachet, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kyle Verreynne, Anrich Nortje, Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch

Advertisement

Joburg Super Kings: Faf Du Plessis (c), Leus de Plooy, Evan Jones, Sibonelo Makhanya, Moeen Ali, Wihan Lubbe, David Wiese, JP King, Jonny Bairstow, Devon Conway, Donovan Ferreira, Matheesha Pathirana, Tabraiz Shamsi, Gerald Coetzee, Doug Bracewell, Beuran Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Maheesh Theekshana, Hardus Viljoen

Paarl Royals: David Miller (c), Mitchell Van Buuren, Sam Hain, Joe Root, Dewan Marais, Dayyaan Galiem, Dunith Wellalage, Codi Yusuf, Andile Phehlukwayo, Rubin Hermann, Dinesh Karthik, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Keith Dudgeon, Bjorn Fortuin, Eshan Malinga, Kwena Maphaka, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lungi Ngidi

Advertisement

MI Cape Town: Rashid Khan (c), Colin Ingram, Dewald Brevis, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Thomas Kaber, George Linde, Delago, Potgieter, Corbin Bosch, Azmatullah Omarzai, Connor Esterhuizen, Chris Benjamin, Ryan Rickelton, Trent Boult, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Nuwan Thushara

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Aiden Markram (c), Zak Crawley, Jordan Hermann, Tom Abell, Liam Dawson, Marco Jansen, Patrick Kruger, Craig Overton, David Bedingham, Daniel Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Okuhle Cele, Simon Harmer, Ottneil Baartman, Richard Gleeson, Caleb Seleka, Andile Simelane, Beyers Swanepoel, Roelof van der Merwe

Advertisement

Durban’s Super Giants: Keshav Maharaj (c), Brandon King, Kane Williamson, Jason Smith, JJ Smuts, Marcus Stoinis, Christopher King, Wiaan Mulder, Chris Woakes, Dwaine Pretorius, Prenelan Subrayen, Bryce Parsons, Quinton de Kock, Matthew Breetzke, Heinrich Klaasen, Shamar Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Naveen ul-Haq, Junior Dala.

SA20 2025 full schedule

Date Time (IST) Team 1 Team 2 Venue Jan 9, Thu 9:00 PM Sunrisers Eastern Cape MI Cape Town Gqeberha Jan 10, Fri 9:00 PM Durban Super Giants Pretoria Capitals Durban Jan 11, Sat 4:30 PM Paarl Royals Sunrisers Eastern Cape Paarl Jan 11, Sat 9:00 PM Joburg Super Kings MI Cape Town Johannesburg Jan 12, Sun 7:00 PM Pretoria Capitals Durban Super Giants Centurion Jan 13, Mon 9:00 PM MI Cape Town Paarl Royals Cape Town Jan 14, Tue 4:30 PM Pretoria Capitals Sunrisers Eastern Cape Centurion Jan 14, Tue 9:00 PM Durban Super Giants Joburg Super Kings Durban Jan 15, Wed 9:00 PM Paarl Royals MI Cape Town Paarl Jan 16, Thu 9:00 PM Joburg Super Kings Pretoria Capitals Johannesburg Jan 17, Fri 9:00 PM Durban Super Giants Sunrisers Eastern Cape Durban Jan 18, Sat 4:30 PM Pretoria Capitals Paarl Royals Centurion Jan 18, Sat 9:00 PM MI Cape Town Joburg Super Kings Cape Town Jan 19, Sun 7:00 PM Sunrisers Eastern Cape Durban Super Giants Gqeberha Jan 20, Mon 9:00 PM Paarl Royals Joburg Super Kings Paarl Jan 21, Tue 9:00 PM Durban Super Giants MI Cape Town Durban Jan 22, Wed 9:00 PM Sunrisers Eastern Cape Pretoria Capitals Gqeberha Jan 23, Thu 9:00 PM Durban Super Giants Paarl Royals Durban Jan 24, Fri 9:00 PM Sunrisers Eastern Cape Joburg Super Kings Gqeberha Jan 25, Sat 4:30 PM Paarl Royals Pretoria Capitals Paarl Jan 25, Sat 9:00 PM MI Cape Town Durban Super Giants Cape Town Jan 26, Sun 7:00 PM Joburg Super Kings Sunrisers Eastern Cape Johannesburg Jan 27, Mon 9:00 PM Paarl Royals Durban Super Giants Paarl Jan 28, Tue 9:00 PM Pretoria Capitals Joburg Super Kings Centurion Jan 29, Wed 9:00 PM MI Cape Town Sunrisers Eastern Cape Cape Town Jan 30, Thu 9:00 PM Joburg Super Kings Paarl Royals Johannesburg Jan 31, Fri 9:00 PM Pretoria Capitals MI Cape Town Centurion Feb 1, Sat 4:30 PM Sunrisers Eastern Cape Paarl Royals Gqeberha Feb 1, Sat 9:00 PM Joburg Super Kings Durban Super Giants Johannesburg Feb 2, Sun 7:00 PM MI Cape Town Pretoria Capitals Cape Town Feb 4, Tue 9:00 PM Qualifier 1 TBC Gqeberha Feb 5, Wed 9:00 PM Eliminator TBC Centurion Feb 6, Thu 9:00 PM Qualifier 2 TBC Centurion Feb 8, Sat 9:00 PM Final TBC Johannesburg

Full list of SA20 2025 venues The SA20 2025 will be played across six venues - Newlands (MI Cape Town), Kingsmead (Durban’s Super Giants), Wanderers (Joburg Super Kings), Boland Park (Paarl Royals), Centurion (Pretoria Capitals) and St George’s Park (Sunrisers Eastern Cape). The teams in bracket denote that corresponding venue as their home grounds.