SA20 2025 Live Streaming details in India: Full squads, complete schedule and everything you need to know

SA20 2025 Live Streaming details in India: Star Sports 2 and Sports 18 2 will live telecast SA20 2025 in India. Live streaming will be available on Disney-plus Hotstar.

Koushik Paul
Updated9 Jan 2025, 06:43 PM IST
Advertisement
All the captains of the six franchises in SA20 2025 pose with the trophy. (X)

After a successful first two seasons, the SA20 is all geared up for the third season which starts on Thursday (January 9) with defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape taking on MI Cape Town at the St George's Park in Gqeberha. A total of 30 matches will played in league stage before the knockouts.

Like in the Indian Premier League, SA20 also have Qualifier 1, an Eliminator and Qualifier 2 before the grand finale, scheduled at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on February 8.

Advertisement

Having won the first two season, Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be aiming for third straight title. One of the major missing in SA20 2025 will be England's Jos Buttler, who opted out to focus on national commitments.

Also Read | India’s Dinesh Karthik announces retirement from all formats of cricket

Another England international who would be missing the tournament is Ben Stokes, who has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Stokes was set to play for MI Cape Town. The franchise will be led by Rashid Khan.

Indian players in SA20 2025

Dinesh Karthik became the first Indian to feature in SA20 2025. The former wicketkeeper-batter who retired from Indian Premier League, will play for Paarl Royals in SA20 2025.

Advertisement

SA20 2025 live streaming details

Star Sports and Sports18 channels will live telecast SA20 2025 matches in India. All the 34 SA20 2025 matches can be watched live on Star Sports 2 and Sports18 2 channels for Indian audience. Live streaming of SA20 2025 will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

SA20 2025 complete squads

Pretoria Capitals: Wayne Parnell (c), Marques Ackerman, Evin Lewis, Steve Stolk, Tiaan van Vuuren, Rilee Rossouw, Will Smeed, Liam Livingstone, Will Jacks, Senuran Muthusamy, James Neesham, Kyle Simmonds, Migael Pretorius, Keagan Lion Cachet, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kyle Verreynne, Anrich Nortje, Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch

Advertisement

Joburg Super Kings: Faf Du Plessis (c), Leus de Plooy, Evan Jones, Sibonelo Makhanya, Moeen Ali, Wihan Lubbe, David Wiese, JP King, Jonny Bairstow, Devon Conway, Donovan Ferreira, Matheesha Pathirana, Tabraiz Shamsi, Gerald Coetzee, Doug Bracewell, Beuran Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Maheesh Theekshana, Hardus Viljoen

Paarl Royals: David Miller (c), Mitchell Van Buuren, Sam Hain, Joe Root, Dewan Marais, Dayyaan Galiem, Dunith Wellalage, Codi Yusuf, Andile Phehlukwayo, Rubin Hermann, Dinesh Karthik, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Keith Dudgeon, Bjorn Fortuin, Eshan Malinga, Kwena Maphaka, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lungi Ngidi

Advertisement

MI Cape Town: Rashid Khan (c), Colin Ingram, Dewald Brevis, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Thomas Kaber, George Linde, Delago, Potgieter, Corbin Bosch, Azmatullah Omarzai, Connor Esterhuizen, Chris Benjamin, Ryan Rickelton, Trent Boult, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Nuwan Thushara

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Aiden Markram (c), Zak Crawley, Jordan Hermann, Tom Abell, Liam Dawson, Marco Jansen, Patrick Kruger, Craig Overton, David Bedingham, Daniel Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Okuhle Cele, Simon Harmer, Ottneil Baartman, Richard Gleeson, Caleb Seleka, Andile Simelane, Beyers Swanepoel, Roelof van der Merwe

Advertisement

Durban’s Super Giants: Keshav Maharaj (c), Brandon King, Kane Williamson, Jason Smith, JJ Smuts, Marcus Stoinis, Christopher King, Wiaan Mulder, Chris Woakes, Dwaine Pretorius, Prenelan Subrayen, Bryce Parsons, Quinton de Kock, Matthew Breetzke, Heinrich Klaasen, Shamar Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Naveen ul-Haq, Junior Dala.

SA20 2025 full schedule

DateTime (IST)Team 1Team 2Venue
Jan 9, Thu9:00 PMSunrisers Eastern CapeMI Cape TownGqeberha
Jan 10, Fri9:00 PMDurban Super GiantsPretoria CapitalsDurban
Jan 11, Sat4:30 PMPaarl RoyalsSunrisers Eastern CapePaarl
Jan 11, Sat9:00 PMJoburg Super KingsMI Cape TownJohannesburg
Jan 12, Sun7:00 PMPretoria CapitalsDurban Super GiantsCenturion
Jan 13, Mon9:00 PMMI Cape TownPaarl RoyalsCape Town
Jan 14, Tue4:30 PMPretoria CapitalsSunrisers Eastern CapeCenturion
Jan 14, Tue9:00 PMDurban Super GiantsJoburg Super KingsDurban
Jan 15, Wed9:00 PMPaarl RoyalsMI Cape TownPaarl
Jan 16, Thu9:00 PMJoburg Super KingsPretoria CapitalsJohannesburg
Jan 17, Fri9:00 PMDurban Super GiantsSunrisers Eastern CapeDurban
Jan 18, Sat4:30 PMPretoria CapitalsPaarl RoyalsCenturion
Jan 18, Sat9:00 PMMI Cape TownJoburg Super KingsCape Town
Jan 19, Sun7:00 PMSunrisers Eastern CapeDurban Super GiantsGqeberha
Jan 20, Mon9:00 PMPaarl RoyalsJoburg Super KingsPaarl
Jan 21, Tue9:00 PMDurban Super GiantsMI Cape TownDurban
Jan 22, Wed9:00 PMSunrisers Eastern CapePretoria CapitalsGqeberha
Jan 23, Thu9:00 PMDurban Super GiantsPaarl RoyalsDurban
Jan 24, Fri9:00 PMSunrisers Eastern CapeJoburg Super KingsGqeberha
Jan 25, Sat4:30 PMPaarl RoyalsPretoria CapitalsPaarl
Jan 25, Sat9:00 PMMI Cape TownDurban Super GiantsCape Town
Jan 26, Sun7:00 PMJoburg Super KingsSunrisers Eastern CapeJohannesburg
Jan 27, Mon9:00 PMPaarl RoyalsDurban Super GiantsPaarl
Jan 28, Tue9:00 PMPretoria CapitalsJoburg Super KingsCenturion
Jan 29, Wed9:00 PMMI Cape TownSunrisers Eastern CapeCape Town
Jan 30, Thu9:00 PMJoburg Super KingsPaarl RoyalsJohannesburg
Jan 31, Fri9:00 PMPretoria CapitalsMI Cape TownCenturion
Feb 1, Sat4:30 PMSunrisers Eastern CapePaarl RoyalsGqeberha
Feb 1, Sat9:00 PMJoburg Super KingsDurban Super GiantsJohannesburg
Feb 2, Sun7:00 PMMI Cape TownPretoria CapitalsCape Town
Feb 4, Tue9:00 PMQualifier 1TBCGqeberha
Feb 5, Wed9:00 PMEliminatorTBCCenturion
Feb 6, Thu9:00 PMQualifier 2TBCCenturion
Feb 8, Sat9:00 PMFinalTBCJohannesburg

Full list of SA20 2025 venues

The SA20 2025 will be played across six venues - Newlands (MI Cape Town), Kingsmead (Durban’s Super Giants), Wanderers (Joburg Super Kings), Boland Park (Paarl Royals), Centurion (Pretoria Capitals) and St George’s Park (Sunrisers Eastern Cape). The teams in bracket denote that corresponding venue as their home grounds.  

Advertisement
Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsSA20 2025 Live Streaming details in India: Full squads, complete schedule and everything you need to know
First Published:9 Jan 2025, 06:43 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts