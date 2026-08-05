SA20 2027: Mitchell Marsh joins Sunrisers Eastern Cape; Sam Curran shifts base from MI Cape Town to Durban Super Giants

Australia's T20I skipper Mitchell Marsh is set to make his SA20 debut for the three-time champions, Sunrisers Eastern Cape as all the six franchises finalised their core squad ahead of the Season 5 auction, scheduled to take place on October 7. Marsh joins the likes of Quinton de Kock, and captain Tristan Stubbs as Sunrisers Eastern Cape strengthen their batting line-up.

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On the other hand, England all-rounder Sam Curran shifted base from MI Cape Town to Durban Super Giants, thus teaming up with fellow Englishman Jos Buttler. Meanwhile, Joe Root returns to SA20 in the familiar surroundings after two seasons at Paarl Royals.

Also Read | Pretoria Capitals skipper Keshav Maharaj hopes to build on equation with Ganguly in SA20 season 5

Pretoria Capitals, who finished runners-up in the previous season under new head coach Sourav Ganguly, have received a major boost to their top order with the additions of Phil Salt and Australian international Matt Short.

England all-rounder Will Jacks, who had three fruitful seasons with the Pretoria Capitals, has moved to MI Cape Town to complete the trio of MI franchises, having previously represented the Mumbai Indians in the IPL and currently playing for the MI London setup in The Hundred.

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Meanwhile, Durban Super Giants and Paarl Royals are the only two teams to have completed their 19-player squads before the auction, with 19 slots still available across the remaining four teams.

Faf du Plessis parts ways with Joburg Super Kings Major League Cricket-winning skipper Jason Holder will don the Joburg Super Kings jersey. Super Kings are looking for a new captain after parting ways with Faf du Plessis, who led the side for the first four seasons.

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Among the other prominent players released is England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow. MI Cape Town have also parted ways with long-serving players Trent Boult, Rassie van der Dussen and Kieron Pollard.

SA20 Season 5 will get underway on January 17 next year, with the Sunrisers Eastern Cape taking on the Pretoria Capitals in a repeat of last season's final. The final is scheduled for February 21 at Newlands.

How all the squads look like Sunrisers Eastern Cape: James Coles, Lewis Gregory, Rishad Hossain, Mitchell Marsh, Adam Milne, Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock, Jordan Hermann, Patrick Kruger, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, Tristan Stubbs, Mitchell van Buuren, CJ King, JP King, Marco Jansen (Spots available: 2)

Pretoria Capitals: Sherfane Rutherford, Phil Salt, Matthew Short, Connor Esterhuizen, Wihan Lubbe, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Bryce Parsons, Gideon Peters, Lizaad Williams, Codi Yusuf, Dewald Brevis, Bayanda Majola, Andre Russell (Spots available: 5)

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Paarl Royals: Daniel Lawrence, Gudakesh Motie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sikandar Raza, Thomas Rew, Asa Tribe, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ottneil Baartman, Bjorn Fortuin, Rubin Hermann, Keagan Lion-Cachet, David Miller, Delano Potgieter, Kyle Verreynne, Hardus Viljoen, JJ Basson, Nqobani Mokoena, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Joe Root (Spots available: 0)

joburg Super Kings: Leus du Plooy, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, James Vince, Matthew de Villiers, Donovan Ferreira, Dian Forrester, Duan Jansen, Rilee Rossouw, Janco Smit, Prenelan Subrayen, Jarren Bacher (Spots available: 7)

Durban Super Giants: Jos Buttler, Devon Conway, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Sunil Narine, Kane Williamson, Marques Ackermann, David Bedingham, Eathan Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Daryn Dupavillon, Simon Harmer, Evan Jones, Aiden Markram, Kyle Simmonds, Kwena Maphaka, Andile Simelane, Heinrich Klaasen (Spots available: 0)

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Also Read | Sunrisers Eastern Cape beat Ganguly-coached Pretoria Capitals to win SA20 final

Mi Cape Town: Will Jacks, Rashid Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Corbin Bosch, Reeza Hendricks, Thomas Kaber, George Linde, Dane Piedt, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tiaan van Vuuren, Tristan Luus, Kagiso Rabada (Spots available: 6)