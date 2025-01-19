‘Sab mereko bol rahe…’: Rohit Sharma’s mic gaffe reveals potential chat with BCCI secretary on new family policy

Indian captain Rohit Sharma's another inadvertent conversation has come out this time during the presser on Champions Trophy 2025 squad reveal in Mumbai. Rohit seemed to have forgotten that his mic was on and talked to chief selector Ajit Agarkar about the discussion he will have with the new BCCI secretary.

Rohit Sharma's mic gaffe: “Ab mere ko baithna padega secretary ke saath. Family, wamily ka discuss karne ke liye, sab mere ko bol rahe hai yaar (Now, I would've have to sit for an hour and a half with the BCCI secretary to discuss about the families. Everyone is asking me),” Rohti can be heard saying on the mic.

Meanwhile, Rohit did not officially acknowledge the BCCI's new travel policy asking what the source of this information was. He said, "Who told you about these rules? Has it come from the official handle of the BCCI? Let it come officially."

Ajit Agarkar also talked about reported travel policy put in place by the BCCI, saying, "We'll probably talk about it endlessly if we keep going on…. I suppose every team has some rules in place. We've spoken about various things you see over the last few months where you can improve as a team, where you can get a bit closer as a team. It's not a school. It's not a punishment,"

BCCI's new travel policy: As per media reports, BCCI has put in a new policy which mandates that no player can travel separately with their families to and during tours. Each player must travel with the team during matches and training sessions. If any player wishes to travel with their families, pre-approved permission by the head coach and the chairman of selectors is needed.

Moreover, the wives and children (under 18) and parents can visit the players on a one-visit per series for 14 days if the dates of the overseas tour exceeds 45 days. The BCCI will cover the shared accommodation with the player for the visitors' period. All other expenses will be borne by the player. Visits must be scheduled at a single time during dates agreed upon by the coach, captain, and GM Operations.