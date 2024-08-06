’Sachin, take care of him’: Fans are requesting Tendulkar ’do something’ as shocking video of Vinod Kambli surfaces

A new video going viral on social media purports to show former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli in a fragile state, unable to walk and being helped to his feet by passers-by. Since then, social media users have been calling on Kambli's childhood friend and Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to come to the aid of his former teammate.

Notably, 52-year-old Kambli has faced many health issues in the past, including undergoing an angioplasty for blocked arteries in 2012 and suffering a cardiac arrest in 2013. After the video went viral, social media users were left confused as to whether Kambli's inability to walk straight was due to alcohol or a serious health issue he was facing.

However, LiveMint could independently verify the authenticity or timing of the viral video. It could also not be ascertained whether the man in the video is actually Kambli or a look alike.

It's really sad what ALCOHOL can do to you. This is former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli’s state as he's escorted off his two wheeler by onlookers to safety. 🥃☠️❌ pic.twitter.com/ibBUlDOT3k — PRASHANT KESHWAIN 🏏 (@pkeshwain) August 5, 2024

Kambli and Sachin's friendship: Kambli and Sachin were childhood friends and were coached by the late Ramakant Archrekar. While Sachin made his international debut in 1989, Kambli joined him two years later in an ODI in Sharjah in 1991. However, Kambli's international career was short-lived in comparison to his friend's, as the batsman did not play a Test since 1995 and last played an ODI in 2000. Kambli announced his retirement from international cricket in 2009 and from first-class cricket in 2011.

Kambli scored 2,447 runs at an average of 32.59 in the 104 ODI matches he played with 14 fifties and two centuries to his name. He also played 17 Test matches, scoring 1,084 runs at an average of 54.20 with 4 centuries and 3 fifties.

Netizens react to Kambli's viral video: One user on X (formerly Twitter) while reacting to the alleged Kambli video took a tough stance against Sachin and urged the BCCI for help. They wrote, “So sad, Sachin never help him throughout in his life in different scenarios.Request to BCCI to help Kambli Sir soon as possible.”

Another user asked Sachin and BCCI to come forward to help the former Indian cricketer, they wrote, "It is very disheartening to see him in this condition. @sachin_rt and @BCCI should come forward."

Yet another user wrote, "So very Sad to see how alcohol has brought in the downfall of such a stalwart of one time Vinod Kambli . @sachin_rt pls take care of him"