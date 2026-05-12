Sachin Tendulkar amazed by ‘handmade car’ built by village kids: ‘Bas mauka milna chahiye’ – watch video

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was left impressed by a group of village children playing with a handmade cart designed to look like a car. Sachin Tendulkar shared a video of the kids' creativity on Instagram, and in it, the kids can be seen moving about on the village road.

“Driving through one of the many hidden corners of India, we stopped to check out a ‘car’ that didn’t come from a showroom, but from sheer imagination. This is the kind of talent that doesn’t wait for perfect conditions; it finds a way to roll anyway. Bas mauka milna chahiye! (All it needs is an opportunity)," the 2011 World Cup-winner captioned his post.

How fans responded to Sachin Tendulkar's post Several social media users were quick to note how Sachin Tendulkar stopped by to appreciate the children's work.

“Haha, this is pure Indian jugaad at its finest! No showroom, no problem, just pure creativity and ‘bas mauka milna chahiye’ energy. Respect to the legend who built this masterpiece. Talent like this deserves its own highway," wrote one user.

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“There is enormous talent in various parts of our country struggling with day-to-day life. We need to build systems to spot talent, encourage it, and polish it. It will shine like a diamond," another one wrote.

Another person acknowledged the "spirit of India" through Tendulkar's gesture. “From imagination to reality. This is the spirit of India! Talent that creates wonders with whatever is available. Just like Sachin sir pointed out: ‘Bas mauka milna chahiye!, the user wrote.

“The fact that you took the effort to showcase their talent and jugaad shows what a gem of a person and my idol you are," another fan wrote.

Another fan was impressed by Sachin Tendulkar’s amazing persona both on and off the field. “Sachin Tendulkar has an amazing persona to encourage people on and off the field.

"The legend is making the right use of his fame, popularity, and reach. And yes, the talent on the streets of India is immense; they need government support. The money that our governments are spending on freebies should be diverted and spent on such innovative, talented minds,” the fan wrote.

Sachin Tendulkar's international career Sachin Tendulkar enjoyed a stellar 24-year international career, aggregating 34,357 runs across all formats.

He remains the only player to have scored 100 international centuries and became the first batter in history to slam a double century in ODIs when he did so against South Africa.

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In 2011, Tendulkar achieved his lifelong dream of winning the ODI World Cup with India, when the Men in Blue defeated Sri Lanka in the final at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, Tendulkar’s home ground.

He was also part of the Indian side that reached the 2003 ODI World Cup final, where they lost to Australia, and the 2007 ODI World Cup, where they suffered a shock group-stage exit.

Following the exit, Tendulkar, along with other senior players like Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly, opted out of the 2007 T20 World Cup to give youngsters a chance.