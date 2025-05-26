Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar celebrate 30th wedding anniversary, daughter Sara shares couples love-filled moments

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 (ANI): Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar have completed three decades of blissful marriage.

Advertisement

Marking their special occasion, their daughter Sara took to Instagram on Monday and shared several pictures showcasing the couple's adorable moments.

The first image is from Sachin and Anjali's wedding day. The duo looked extremely happy, just like the groom and bride. Take a look.

There are also pictures of the couple from their 30th wedding anniversary celebrations. The two even exchanged garlands, isn't it adorable? However, more than Sachin and Anjali, it's their dog who caught everyone's attention. The pet dog of the Tendulkar family was dressed in a customised black and white tuxedo bandana with a red bow.

Wishing her father and mother a happy wedding anniversary, Sara also penned a beautiful message on Instagram.

"Celebrating 30 years of this iconic duo!!! Together, you've built a life filled with the kind of love that inspires us all. Here's to forever and beyond," she captioned.

Advertisement

Sachin and Anjali, a doctor by profession, tied the knot on May 25, 1995. They are also doting parents to son Arjun Tendulkar, who followed in his father's footsteps in cricket. He has represented Mumbai in various age-group teams and later played for Goa in the Ranji Trophy.

Sara, on the other hand, is a registered nutritionist. Interestingly, in January 2025, she took charge as the director of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation.

The Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, established in 2019 by Anjali and Sachin Tendulkar, has focused on improving access to healthcare, education, and sports for the underprivileged children. Over the years, STF has worked with various NGOs and institutions, impacting over 100,000 lives, and its journey reflects a commitment to creating innumerable opportunities for the next generation. (ANI)