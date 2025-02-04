Sachin Tendulkar took a dig at Australian counterpart Glenn McGrath by saying the latter to get his eye tested in a video commercial, that went viral on social media. Having retired from cricket a long ago, both Sachin Tendulkar and Glenn McGrath are the legends of the game.

In a commercial for one of the eye hospital brands, Sachin Tendulkar and Glenn McGrath were seen sitting inside a flight. The Australian asks Sachin Tendulkar, “Heyy, are you still upset about Adelaide?”

In reply Sachin Tendulkar said, “I wasn't out and you know it.” The former Australian speedster then took his phone out and played the video of the dismissal of the Sachin Tendulkar.

The Master Blaster said, “Obviously, it's not. It's clearly missing the stumps. I think you need to get your eyes tested.” Glenn McGrath responded, “My eyes are perfectly fine.”

Immediately, an elder woman arrives at the scene and reminds Glenn McGrath that he is sitting in her seat. To which Sachin Tendulkar cheekily responds, “I have been telling him to get his eyes tested for long time.”

What happened in India vs Australia Adelaide Test in 1999? The reference to the topic of the video was Sachin Tendulkar dismissal in the Adelaide Test in 1999 off the bowling of Glenn McGrath. In one of the strangest dismissals in cricket, the Indian right-hander was given LBW for ducking a bouncer.

It was during the second innings of the match, when Glenn McGrath pitched the ball on the middle. Sachin Tendulkar, thinking that the ball would bounce, ducked side-on but the red cherry did not rise.

