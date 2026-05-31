Sachin Tendulkar backs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to play Tests but urges selectors not to rush him: ‘Leave that to the…’

Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has said that he would love to see Vaibhav Sooryavanshi donning the India whites in Test cricket, but at the same time he warned against rushing the teenager to the senior national side.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has maintained a rick-solid form since emerging into the limelight with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL. The 15-year-old scored 252 runs from seven matches in IPL 2025, and went onto enjoy an even better IPL 2026 season, aggregating 776 runs from 16 matches ay a strike-rate of 237.30.

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The Bihar youngster has registered one century and five half-centuries.

Sachin Tendulkar on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi "I would tell him to just be himself. There is always a first time. In Test cricket, along with age, he will learn how to deal with various challenges. [It's about] having a solution-oriented mindset. Problems are always going to be there. Problems will be there till the last day of your career, till the last ball you face. The bowler is asking a question every ball. Now, what solutions do you find?," Tendulkar said at the ESPNCricinfo Honours event in Mumbai on Saturday.

"He's kind of a player who looks very confident, very, very sure of what he wants to do and I would not want to play around with his natural instincts. The way he sees the ball and the way he responds to that, if that signal is interrupted — if you put a lot of hurdles in between that by telling him multiple things — that's where the real challenge would be.

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"I would give him the freedom to go out and bat the way he does. Along with time, he will learn to deal with other challenges of the game," the Master Blaster opined.

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The 2011 ODI World Cup-winning member encouraged people to not put pressure on him with questions on when he could make his senior India debut.

‘Do not pressure him’: Sachin Tendulkar Earlier this year, Vaibhav was part of the India Under-19 side that lifted the World Cup, beating England in the final. Vaibhav finished the tournament with 439 runs from seven matches and slammed 175 runs from 80 balls in the final.

"When Ajit is sitting here, I better be careful what I am saying. I'm not a selector. Not just me, but everyone would want to see him [playing Test cricket] at some stage. I don't know when that is going to happen.

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"But an exciting talent needs encouragement. And if he's doing well, then we need to encourage and support him and enjoy above all and not put pressure on him constantly, you know, he should play this, or he shouldn't be doing this, or he should be picked in whatever squad. Leave that to the guys [selectors] who are responsible for that," the former Mumbai cricketer added.