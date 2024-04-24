Sachin Tendulkar birthday: On April 24, 2024, Sachin Tendulkar turned 51. Arguably the greatest batter ever to play the game, Sachin is often called the ‘God of Cricket’. However, the moniker comes from his fans, who also call him ‘Master Blaster’. There was a time when Viv Richards, one of the true legends of cricket, called Sachin the ‘God’ of batting.

Before the ODI World Cup 2011, Vivian Richards said India should win the trophy for emotional reasons, with one of them being to honour Sachin Tendulkar. Even if it meant beating his own team, the West Indies, Viv was in favour of India’s victory.

“I’ve got some sentiments about why I’d like India to win this. A lot of folks ask me questions about the ‘best batsman you’d have seen’ over the years. I’ve heard of Bradman. I respect the pundit’s views in the past about Bradman. When I was asked about Sachin, I could be able to tell him that I did see Sachin. So, I was able to make a verdict on what I think because seeing, sometimes, is believing," the West Indian legend said.

“I think he’s God where batsmanship is concerned," he said.

“What Sachin did in my opinion…he created a foundation where batsmanship is concerned for the rest of the Indian team…my sentiments go out to India winning this cup because I believe this is going to be Sachin’s last chance," he added.

Sachin Tendulkar records

Sachin, the highest run-getter in Cricket World Cup history, scored 2,278 runs in 44 innings at an average of 56.95. He had 6 centuries and 15 fifties. His best World Cup score is 152 versus Namibia in the 2003 World Cup in South Africa.

Sachin Tendulkar scored 34,357 runs in 664 international appearances at an average of 48.52, with 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries under his name. He is the only cricketer in the history of the game to have a century of centuries.

By the way, India did manage to win the cup that year under the leadership of MS Dhoni and bid farewell to ‘God of Cricket’ in style. After retirement, Sachin Tendulkar became the mentor of the Mumbai Indians in IPL.

