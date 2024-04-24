Sachin Tendulkar's birthday: When West Indies legend Viv Richards called the Master Blaster the 'God' of batting | Watch
Sachin Tendulkar birthday: On April 24, 2024, Sachin Tendulkar turned 51. Arguably the greatest batter ever to play the game, Sachin is often called the ‘God of Cricket’. However, the moniker comes from his fans, who also call him ‘Master Blaster’. There was a time when Viv Richards, one of the true legends of cricket, called Sachin the ‘God’ of batting.