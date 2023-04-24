Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara named gates unveiled at iconic Sydney Cricket Ground2 min read . 04:25 PM IST
- With this new honour, both the legends will join the league of great Donald Bradman, Alan Davidson and Arthur Morris.
Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar has turned 50 this year on 24 April and to honour him the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground in Australia has unveiled a gate named after him.
Along with him, the SCG also unveiled a gate and named it after another cricketing legend Brian Lara, who will be sharing the honour with Sachin Tendulkar.
The gates were be unveiled on Monday to mark Tendulkar's 50th birthday and the 30th anniversary of Lara's 277 at the SCG, in which he scored a century in the test played in January 1993.
With this new honour, both the legends will join the league of great Donald Bradman, Alan Davidson and Arthur Morris.
Cricket Australia said that the gates, situated between the members pavilion's away dressing room and the Noble Bradman Messenger Stand, are the ones visiting players will take to access the field, reported Cricinfo.
"The Sydney Cricket Ground has been my favourite ground away from India. I have had some great memories at the SCG right from my first tour of Australia in 1991-92. It is a great honour to have the gates used by all visiting cricketers to access the field of play at the SCG named after me and my good friend Brian," Tendulkar said in the statement.
While Lara reacted, "I'm deeply honoured to be recognised at the Sydney Cricket Ground, as I'm sure Sachin is. The ground holds many special memories for me and my family and I always enjoy visiting whenever I'm in Australia."
Looking at the data, Lara's 277 remained to his highest at the SCG, where he totalled 384 runs at the ground in four Tests overall. Meanwhile, Sachin had an average of 157 at the iconic ground, wher he scored 785 runs in five Tests over the years with three centuries. It also includes the memorable 241 not out in January 2004.
SCG and Venues NSW Chairman Rod McGeoch AO, and CEO Kerrie Mather, as well as Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockle unveiled the gates.
"Sachin Tendulkar's record at the SCG is simply remarkable, while Brian Lara's maiden Test century remains one of the most celebrated innings by a visiting player. Both players continue to hold a deep affection for the SCG and they remain hugely popular whenever they visit Sydney," Cricinfo quoted Mather as saying.
Hockley said, "As the cricketing world celebrates Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday, this is a fitting and timely gesture by the SCG to recognise Sachin and Brian Lara as two legends of the international game with exceptional records at the SCG."
"Their feats will no doubt be an inspiration to not only visiting international teams, but all players fortunate enough to walk onto the hallowed turf of the Sydney Cricket Ground, for generations to come," he added.
