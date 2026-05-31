Sachin Tendulkar hails Krunal Pandya's masterclass after stunning Jos Buttler dismissal in RCB vs GT final

In a high-stakes clash filled with drama and big moments, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) faced the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the much-awaited final. The match turned sharply when all-rounder Krunal Pandya produced a moment of pure brilliance to send dangerous batter Jos Buttler packing. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was quick to praise the spinner’s smart work, calling it a standout delivery in the pressure cooker of the final.
The breakthrough came in the 12.1 over when Krunal Pandya took on Jos Buttler. It was a classic stumping that left everyone stunned. Pandya watched the batter’s feet until the very last moment, showing sharp game awareness. As Buttler stepped out looking to attack and push the Gujarat Titans past 160, Krunal fired a fast wide yorker. The England star couldn’t connect, and wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma did the rest behind the stumps.
Jos Buttler was out stumped for 19 runs off 23 balls. Many called it the wicket of the game so far. Buttler had settled in nicely and was eyeing a big total for GT, but Pandya’s clever variation spoiled those plans completely. RCB players knew instantly they had cut the target by at least 20 crucial runs.
The Master Blaster himself was impressed by the execution. Sachin Tendulkar shared, “What a fabulous delivery by Krunal Pandya! He watched the batter's feet until the very last moment before releasing the perfect ball to send him back to the dressing room.”
This praise from one of cricket’s greatest names added extra shine to Krunal’s effort. Fans and experts agreed that Pandya’s ability to read the game, lock eyes on the batter, and deliver under lights made it a textbook dismissal in T20 cricket, where every run counts; such intelligence stands out.
(More to follow)
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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