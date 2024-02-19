Sachin Tendulkar has hailed the performances of two Mumbai cricket stars, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan, after they dominated England on Day 4 with their flashy batting performances and helped India secure the biggest Test win ever. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: India vs England 3rd Test Day 4 Highlights: Jaiswal, Jadeja gift India biggest-ever win in 577-Test history “Double hundred. Double fifty. This duo of Yashasvi & Sarfaraz has been double trouble for England. I couldn’t watch them play live, but was very pleased to hear about their knocks. Keep it up!" the “Master Blaster" wrote on social media.

Reactions poured in as Sachin praised their performances. “When Sachin appreciates, you listen," wrote one user. “From Schoolboys to Schooling English bowlers these guys have come a long way!" wrote another. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: WTC 2023-25 rankings: India climb to second spot after beating England in 3rd test by 434 runs “The domestic circuit is to be credited for this success. Our youngsters' spark and determination are simply unbelievable. Now, it's up to the management to nurture this talent alongside senior players, forging a team capable of conquering any challenge, in any condition," came from another user.

“People need to learn from the master about how to appreciate someone without demeaning anyone's contribution," posted a user on X (formerly Twitter).

Also Read: Bazball flops spectacularly as IND beat ENG with highest-ever victory margin of 434 runs “Extraordinary they r in 3rd test sir..keep blessing them sir so that they can carry on such momentum forever.." another user posted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“These two young guns showed the rest how to play spin. Indian batsmen over the last few years were losing their natural ability to play spin. Today, after watching these two players, I believe, we have restored that confidence," came from another.

Jaiswal-Sarfaraz slam England Jaiswal hit his second Test double-century, having scored his first in the previous Test in Vizag. He changed gears when he hit three sixes off seasoned fast bowler James Anderson.

Sarfaraz scored his second consecutive fifty in his first Test match. Sarfaraz's 68* from 72 balls (six fours and three sixes) created a 172-run stand for the fifth wicket. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India declared with 430/4 in the second innings, taking a 556-run lead. The England squad was all out for 122. Ravindra Jadeja, who scored a hundred in the first innings and took 5 wickets in the second, was declared the Player of the Match. India now lead the Test series 2-1.

