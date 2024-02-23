On his maiden trip to Jammu and Kashmir, Sachin Tendulkar on Friday pleasantly posted pictures of the 'first' snowfall in Pahalgam with his family.

In a post on X, Tendulkar wrote, “Hamara ‘pehla’ snowfall in Pahalgam!"

Earlier on Thursday, Tendulkar called it a “match made in heaven" as Sachin Tendulkar pleasantly surprised a bunch of youngsters playing gully cricket in Uri, turning his bat upside down at one point just to give the boys a shot at dismissing him, PTI reported.

“Cricket and Kashmir: Match made in heaven," posted Tendulkar on X along with a short video in which he can be seen facing nine balls, watched in awe by the locals.

His wife Anjali can also be seen smiling in the clip which starts with Tendulkar asking the boys, “Hum Khelein? (Shall we play?)."

"Kaun hai tumhara bowler (Who is your bowler)?" he probed further as he gripped a bat.

Earlier on Wednesday, he visited the Aman Setu bridge which is the last point on the Line of Control in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

As reported by PTI citing officials, Tendulkar interacted with soldiers at the Kaman Post, near Aman Setu, during his visit that lasted around one hour.

Tendulkar is also accompanied by his daughter Sara on this trip. He visited a cricket bat manufacturing unit at Chursoo on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway and also went to Pahalgam in south Kashmir.

Earlier during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the Master Blaster visited a cricket bat manufacturing factory. Kashmiri willow bats are renowned all over the world.

