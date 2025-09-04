'Sachin Tendulkar loved my Kaali Dal at Colaba restaurant, even asked me to teach Anjali the recipe during their dating days,' recalls chef Harpal Singh Sokhi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 (ANI): Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's appetite for delicious foods and appreciation for a variety of cuisines is just as massive and diverse as his feats on the cricketing field.

Recently, renowned chef Harpal Singh Sokhi revealed how the cricketing icon fell in love with his dishes from his Colaba restaurant 'Vintage' and asked him to teach his partner, Anjali Tendulkar, the recipe so that he could enjoy it at home too.

"I used to work at a restaurant called Vintage in Colaba, many years ago. Sachin Tendulkar was just around 21 or 22 years old back then, at the start of his cricketing career, but already becoming a name everyone knew. He would often visit our restaurant and absolutely loved my Patthar Ka Gosht, Kaali Dal, and biryani. Our restaurant was specialized in Hyderabadi cuisine," Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi told ANI.

"At that time, Sachin was dating Anjali, who is now his wife, and he would often bring her along. I still remember, one day Sachin told me, 'I'm getting married to Anjali...Please teach her (the signature dishes).' I joked, saying I wasn't sure if she'd actually come into our kitchen, but Sachin insisted. He asked me to choose a time when the restaurant wasn't busy so he could bring her," the chef shared.

Teaching Anjali Tendulkar how to make Kaali Dal remains one of the most cherished moments of Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi's culinary journey.

"Eventually, Anjali came to our kitchen for two afternoons when the restaurant was closed, and I personally taught her how to make Kaali Dal and a couple of other dishes. Over the years, I've cooked for many dignitaries and celebrities, but this memory is very close to my heart," the chef reminisced.

Harpal Singh Sokhi has been a prominent figure in the culinary world for decades. With his trademark "Namak Shamak" and entertaining cooking style, he has garnered an enormous fan base over the years.

He currently runs a popular restaurant chain, 'Karigari', where menu is personally curated by the chef. At Karigari, every plate beautifully captures the essence of Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi's culinary journey across India.

When asked about the key factors behind running a successful restaurant, Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi said, "If you are both the face and the owner of the brand, you must dedicate yourself wholeheartedly to it. It requires your time, day and night. You need to be omnipresent across all locations and, directly or indirectly, stay connected with your guests through your team."

He elaborated, "We have a feedback system that allows us to know every day what our guests think about their experience. I consider myself very fortunate in this regard. Even when someone doesn't enjoy their meal, they treat me like family and share their concerns with so much warmth, saying, 'We visited your restaurant, but something was missing.'"

"We immediately work on corrective measures, and I'm truly grateful to such guests. Many people leave quietly, whether they've enjoyed their meal or not, but those who take the time to write to us give us a valuable opportunity to improve and perfect what we offer."