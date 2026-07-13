Sachin Tendulkar meets India women's team hours before historic Test win over England at Lord's; watch video

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar made a surprise visit to meet the India women's cricket team at Lord's ahead of Day four of their historic one-off Test at Lord's on Monday.

Sachin Tendulkar's visit came just a few hours before Harmanpreet Kaur and Co completed a remarkable 270-run win over England, to extend their unbeaten run in Tests in England.

Looking to chase down a target of 457 on the fourth day, England were in all sorts of trouble at 130/6.

India eventually wrapped up the England innings for just 186 runs, with Sneh Rana standing out among the bowlers with figures of 4/42.

Kranti Goud, however, was adjudged the Player of the Match for her seven-wicket haul in the match, that included a five-fer in the first innings.

Sachin Tendulkar visits India women's team members “Wow, the day gets better and better if you’re an Indian player, an Indian fan. The great man, the great man Sachin Tendulkar, unannounced, has just popped in and he’s decided to come over and chat with the Indian players. I mean, what a lift that is.

“They’re about to win this historic Test match surely in the morning session and some incredible words there from Sachin. It is so good to see him here. It is so good to see him here involved in women’s cricket as well.

"And what a moment that is for all those players," commentator Nick Knight, a former England cricketer, said on air in a video uploaded on Sky Sports.

Sachin Tendulkar has been in the United Kingdom for the last few days. On Friday, Sachin was seen attending the Wimbledon men’s singles semi-final between Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic at the Centre Court of the All England Club, along with his wife Anjali.

Talking about the match, India were asked to bat first by England on the first day of the Test on Friday. Smrti Mandhana (83), Harmanpreet Kaur (58) and Deepti Sharma (57) scored fifties as India were all out of 285.

England, however, collapsed to a total of 170 in their first innings reply, and the visitors had a lead of 115. Yastika Bhatia (113) stole the limelight in India's second innings, as her century helped India declare at a total if 341/7.

Also Read | Yastika Bhatia becomes first woman to score Test century at Lord's

Mandhana impressed once again with a knock of 70, whereas Richa Ghosh scored an unbeaten 50.

England were set a target of 457, but they faltered yet again as barring Amy Jones (54) and Sophie Ecclestone (50), none of the other batters managed to convert starts into big knocks.