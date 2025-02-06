Sachin Tendulkar meets President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar visited the Rashtrapati Bhavan with his family on Thursday as the personal guest of President Droupadi Murmu. The batting icon joined several eminent personalities for the Vimarsh Shrinkhala event and also presented her with his his signed Indian Test jersey.

"Honourable President and me talked about the World Cup hockey in Bhubaneswar, which I saw sitting alongside my friend Dilip Tirkey. We spoke about food in Odisha. As I walked through the corridors of Rashtrapati Bhavan, I saw portraits of our freedom fighters adorning the walls. It gave me goosebumps," he said.

Tendulkar also shared anecdotes from his cricket career and lauded the way sports treated everyone equally.

“You might be in good form but someone else is not and someone else is in good form and you are not. As a team you need to stick by each other during good and bad times. You need to trust your partner,” he said.

Rashtrapati Bhavan also shared an update on its social media handle alongside photos from the interaction. The post also highlighted anecdotes shared by Tendulkar from his own journey during the Rashtrapati Bhavan Vimarsh Shrinkhala.

“In the session attended by aspiring sportspersons and students of various schools and colleges, he highlighted the importance of teamwork, taking care of others, celebrating the success of others, hard work, developing mental and physical toughness and so many other life-building aspects. He said that the future sports-stars will come from the remotest areas and from among tribal communities and areas that are not so privileged,” the handle wrote.

Cricket anecdotes Tendulkar said that each team has players with different facets and one needs to understand them to extract the best out of them.

“With Sehwag, he would do opposite of what I wanted him to do. So I would tell Viru if I wanted him to defend for a few overs, I would tell him 'Viru go and start blasting the bowlers and hit big sixes'. Viru would then say 'No paaji, I think I should defend for four overs and then try hitting sixes.' I had to say the opposite to get the best out of Viru. I would smile and I knew I got what I wanted,” Tendulkar recalled.

Similarly, he recollected how Yuvraj seemed a little low on energy before the start of the 2011 World Cup and back then he had no inkling that he would be detected with cancer after the mega event.

"I called Yuvi for dinner and asked him why he looked a bit down on energy. He said, paaji, I am not timing the ball well. I told him to forget about batting and concentrate on fielding. Set some fielding goals. I told him, 'Yuvi, you will matter when it matters', and the spring in his strides was back," Tendulkar recalled.

The cricket icon spoke about trusting the partner and cited the example of Rahul Dravid picking his cues during a Test match against New Zealand when Chris Cairns was getting the ball to reverse.

"Me and Rahul were batting and Chris Cairns was reversing. Because of the soil, at times, you can't see the shiny side of the ball.

"Cairns was beating us and the match was critical. I told Rahul, 'If we can then I would put bat in one hand and you gauge the movement'. When Cairns went cross seam, I held the bat in the middle."

