“Who is the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) - Sachin or Kohli? Pick one. Don’t be subjective,” asked Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas. Here is what the artificial intelligence tool replied.

“Sachin Tendulkar is the greatest cricketer overall, given his unmatched longevity, consistency, and record-breaking achievements across formats. While Virat Kohli is arguably the best ODI player of all time and excels across formats, Sachin's legacy as the most complete batter remains unparalleled.”

ODI stats: Sachin vs Virat Tendulkar featured in 463 ODIs and amassed 18,426 runs, holding the record for the most runs in ODI history. Kohli has played 295 matches to date and has accumulated 14,085 runs so far.

Sachin maintained a batting average of 44.83 whereas Kohli boasts a higher average of 58.20. Tendulkar recorded 49 ODI centuries and 96 fifties. Kohli has surpassed the century milestone with 51 centuries and has 73 fifties to his name. Tendulkar’s strike rate stood at 86.24, compared to Kohli’s 93.54.

Test stats: Sachin vs Virat Tendulkar played a record 200 Test matches during his career whereas Kohli has participated in 118 Tests so far. Tendulkar remains the highest run-scorer in Test cricket, accumulating 15,921 runs. Kohli, though impressive in his own right, has scored 9,140 runs and still has some distance to cover to reach Tendulkar’s milestone.

When comparing batting averages, Tendulkar has a slight edge, maintaining an average of 53.79 while Kohli’s Test average stands at 47.83. Tendulkar also holds the record for the most Test centuries, with 51 to his name.

Kohli, meanwhile, has reached 30 centuries, a commendable feat but still significantly behind the Master Blaster’s record. Tendulkar also notched up 68 half-centuries while Kohli has 31 to his name.

In terms of strike rate, Kohli has a marginally better rate of scoring runs. His Test strike rate stands at 55.76 whereas Tendulkar had a strike rate of 54.08.

What other AIs said We asked ChatGPT and Grok the same question. Here’s what they said.

“If we analyse purely based on statistics, longevity, and overall impact on the game, Sachin Tendulkar stands as the undisputed Greatest of All Time (GOAT) in cricket,” said ChatGPT.

Grok said, “Looking at their overall cricketing careers across all formats as of February 27, 2025, Sachin Tendulkar is the (Greatest of All Time) over Virat Kohli, based purely on objective records.”