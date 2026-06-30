Sachin Tendulkar pays heartwarming tribute to Ben Stokes after retirement: ‘One of England’s finest'

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar today had words of praise for outgoing England cricketer Ben Stokes, who announced his retirement from international cricket in the middle of the third Test against New Zealand in Nottingham.

New Zealand defeated England by 160 runs in the third and final Test on Monday to seal the series 2-1.

What Sachin Tendulkar said about Ben Stokes Stokes, who led the England Test team from 2022 to 2026, watched the final moments of the match from the balcony of the England dressing room.

"I've always admired the way you brought energy into the game. Your positivity, your fearless intent, and the way you shaped moments under pressure stood out every time you walked in. As an all-rounder, you've been one of England's finest, and as a captain, your bold tactics and instinctive reading of the game added a new edge to your side," Sachin Tendulkar wrote on micro-blogging platform X.

He added, “Wishing you the very best for what comes next. Though knowing you, staying away from the middle might be the hardest part. Good luck for your next innings!”

The 35-year-old had missed the second Test against New Zealand due to disciplinary issues, after he and his England teammate Gus Atkinson broke a team curfew after an incident at a London nightclub.

"I am incredibly content with everything right now," Stokes said when asked by the BBC if he would be fine with watching the 2027 Ashes from the comfort of his home.

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"It's a decision that you don't take lightly. It has taken a lot of time. I've spoken to a lot of people close to me. I'm done, mate, and I'm very happy," he added.

Stokes thus ended his international career having played 122 Tests, 114 ODIs and 43 T20Is, scoring 7,273, 3,463 and 585 runs in the three formats respectively.

With the ball, he took 252, 74 and 26 wickets in Tests, ODIs and T20Is, respectively. Stokes said that over the last year or so, everything he had done over a long period had taken its toll.

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"But there's an overriding fact that over the last 6-12 months, I think everything that I've done over a long period of time has taken its toll," he said.

"Being in this role as captain - as good as it is, as exciting as it is, and as big an honour as it is - there are some negative effects to doing it. I guess that's the unfortunate side that people don't always get to see," he added.

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