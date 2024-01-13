Sachin Tendulkar is all praises for Jammu and Kashmir para cricketer Amir Lone: ‘Hope I get to meet him…’ | Video
Sachin Tendulkar expresses admiration for Amir Hussain Lone, the captain of Jammu and Kashmir Para cricket team, and hopes to meet him and get a jersey with his name.
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was all praises for the Jammu and Kashmir Para cricket team captain Amir Hussain Lone, when news agency ANI, released a video of the 34-year old batter playing the gamer wearing a jersey marked Sachin Tendulkar.
Amir Hussain Lone informed ANI that the government at that time did not help him after the mill accident.
"After the accident, I didn't lose hope and worked hard. I can do everything by myself and I am not dependent on anyone. No one helped me after my accident. Not even the government supported me but my family was always there for me," Amir said to ANI.
"I played nationals in Delhi in 2013 and in 2018, I played an international match against Bangladesh. After that, I played cricket in Nepal, Sharjah and Dubai. Everyone was shocked to see me playing with my legs (bowling) and batting with my shoulder and neck. I thank God for giving me the strength to play cricket," the Jammu and Kashmir-born cricketer further informed ANI.
He stated that he gets a lot of praise from everywhere where he goes to play cricket.
Amir Hussain Lone said that Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are his and his team's favourite players. "Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are our favourite players and if God wishes, we will meet them soon," he concluded.
