Sachin Tendulkar praises Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's batting in SRH vs RR Eliminator: ‘That innings was nothing short…’

In the high-voltage IPL 2026 Eliminator between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lit up the stage with a breathtaking batting display. The Rajasthan Royals opener's explosive knock drew rich praise from cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, who called it nothing short of spectacular.
Sachin Tendulkar, widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, was impressed by the teenager's performance. He praised Sooryavanshi in a social media post, "Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s bat swing has been outstanding. What’s even more remarkable is how beautifully he clears his front foot to create room for balls aimed at his legs. This freedom allows him to play the way he does. That innings was nothing short of spectacular!"
This high praise from the 'Master Blaster' highlighted Sooryavanshi's technical skills and fearless batting approach.
Rajasthan Royals batted first and posted a competitive 243/8 in 20 overs. Opening the innings, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi provided a flying start. He reached a fifty in just 16 balls and smashed multiple sixes, including three in a row off Pat Cummins. The left-hander helped RR zoom to 125/1 inside eight overs, before eventually falling short of what would have been another memorable century. He smashed 97 off just 29 balls including 5 fours and 12 sixes.
The Bihar prodigy has been in sensational form this IPL season, notching up 60 sixes to break Chris Gayle's long-standing record. His quick scoring has made him a fan favourite and a key asset for the Royals.
At only 15 years old, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already rewritten several records. He became the youngest player to sign an IPL contract and the youngest centurion in T20 cricket during previous seasons. His ability to clear the front leg and create space for leg-side shots gives him unique freedom to attack bowlers from all angles.
Sachin Tendulkar's comments highlight the outstanding bat swing and natural talent that allow the young star to dominate matches so early in his career.
Despite SRH winning the toss and opting to bowl, Rajasthan Royals managed to set a challenging total. With contributions from the middle order as well, RR put up a total that will test SRH's batting lineup in the second innings. The match outcome will decide who advances closer to the IPL title.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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