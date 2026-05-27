Subscribe

Sachin Tendulkar praises Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's batting in SRH vs RR Eliminator: ‘That innings was nothing short…’

Sachin Tendulkar, widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, was impressed by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's performance in SRH vs RR Eliminator.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated27 May 2026, 09:51 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar praises Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's batting in SRH vs RR
Sachin Tendulkar praises Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's batting in SRH vs RR(ANI Pic Service)

In the high-voltage IPL 2026 Eliminator between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lit up the stage with a breathtaking batting display. The Rajasthan Royals opener's explosive knock drew rich praise from cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, who called it nothing short of spectacular.

Advertisement

Sachin Tendulkar's glowing tribute to young talent

Sachin Tendulkar, widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, was impressed by the teenager's performance. He praised Sooryavanshi in a social media post, "Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s bat swing has been outstanding. What’s even more remarkable is how beautifully he clears his front foot to create room for balls aimed at his legs. This freedom allows him to play the way he does. That innings was nothing short of spectacular!"

This high praise from the 'Master Blaster' highlighted Sooryavanshi's technical skills and fearless batting approach.

Advertisement

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi powers RR with a brilliant knock

Rajasthan Royals batted first and posted a competitive 243/8 in 20 overs. Opening the innings, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi provided a flying start. He reached a fifty in just 16 balls and smashed multiple sixes, including three in a row off Pat Cummins. The left-hander helped RR zoom to 125/1 inside eight overs, before eventually falling short of what would have been another memorable century. He smashed 97 off just 29 balls including 5 fours and 12 sixes.

The Bihar prodigy has been in sensational form this IPL season, notching up 60 sixes to break Chris Gayle's long-standing record. His quick scoring has made him a fan favourite and a key asset for the Royals.

Advertisement
Also Read | SRH VS RR, IPL LIVE Score: Ishan Kishan, Travis Head in action for Sunrisers

What makes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's knock special

At only 15 years old, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already rewritten several records. He became the youngest player to sign an IPL contract and the youngest centurion in T20 cricket during previous seasons. His ability to clear the front leg and create space for leg-side shots gives him unique freedom to attack bowlers from all angles.

Sachin Tendulkar's comments highlight the outstanding bat swing and natural talent that allow the young star to dominate matches so early in his career.

RR's strong show in the eliminator

Despite SRH winning the toss and opting to bowl, Rajasthan Royals managed to set a challenging total. With contributions from the middle order as well, RR put up a total that will test SRH's batting lineup in the second innings. The match outcome will decide who advances closer to the IPL title.

Advertisement

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

IplCricket
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
HomeSportsCricket NewsSachin Tendulkar praises Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's batting in SRH vs RR Eliminator: ‘That innings was nothing short…’
Advertisement
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts