Sachin Tendulkar praises Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's batting in SRH vs RR Eliminator: ‘That innings was nothing short…’

In the high-voltage IPL 2026 Eliminator between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lit up the stage with a breathtaking batting display. The Rajasthan Royals opener's explosive knock drew rich praise from cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, who called it nothing short of spectacular.
Sachin Tendulkar, widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, was impressed by the teenager's performance. He praised Sooryavanshi in a social media post, "Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s bat swing has been outstanding. What’s even more remarkable is how beautifully he clears his front foot to create room for balls aimed at his legs. This freedom allows him to play the way he does. That innings was nothing short of spectacular!"
This high praise from the 'Master Blaster' highlighted Sooryavanshi's technical skills and fearless batting approach.
Rajasthan Royals batted first and posted a competitive 243/8 in 20 overs. Opening the innings, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi provided a flying start. He reached a fifty in just 16 balls and smashed multiple sixes, including three in a row off Pat Cummins. The left-hander helped RR zoom to 125/1 inside eight overs, before eventually falling short of what would have been another memorable century. He smashed 97 off just 29 balls including 5 fours and 12 sixes.
The Bihar prodigy has been in sensational form this IPL season, notching up 60 sixes to break Chris Gayle's long-standing record. His quick scoring has made him a fan favourite and a key asset for the Royals.
At only 15 years old, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already rewritten several records. He became the youngest player to sign an IPL contract and the youngest centurion in T20 cricket during previous seasons. His ability to clear the front leg and create space for leg-side shots gives him unique freedom to attack bowlers from all angles.
Sachin Tendulkar's comments highlight the outstanding bat swing and natural talent that allow the young star to dominate matches so early in his career.
Despite SRH winning the toss and opting to bowl, Rajasthan Royals managed to set a challenging total. With contributions from the middle order as well, RR put up a total that will test SRH's batting lineup in the second innings. The match outcome will decide who advances closer to the IPL title.