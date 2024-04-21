Sachin Tendulkar reacts as his earlier prediction about DC vs SRH goes horribly wrong, 'What is it with Sunrisers!'
Sunrisers Hyderabad dominate IPL with third over 260 run total against Delhi Capitals, ranking 2nd on Points Table. Sachin Tendulkar praises SRH's success in post on X, highlighting brilliant batting and effective bowling.
Sunrisers Hyderabad once again stamped their authority on the IPL this season, posting their third total of over 260 runs against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. With Pat Cummins at the helm and dangerous batsmen like Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen in the side, SRH have managed to strike fear in the hearts of the opposition and are now second on the IPL points table.