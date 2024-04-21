Sunrisers Hyderabad dominate IPL with third over 260 run total against Delhi Capitals, ranking 2nd on Points Table. Sachin Tendulkar praises SRH's success in post on X, highlighting brilliant batting and effective bowling.

Sunrisers Hyderabad once again stamped their authority on the IPL this season, posting their third total of over 260 runs against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. With Pat Cummins at the helm and dangerous batsmen like Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen in the side, SRH have managed to strike fear in the hearts of the opposition and are now second on the IPL points table.

In their match against Delhi Capitals, SRH scored a total of 266 runs, the 4th highest-ever score in an IPL match. The Hyderabad-based franchise also broke the record for the most runs ever scored in the powerplay in an IPL match, scoring 125 runs in the first six overs thanks to a brilliant partnership between Abhishek Sharma (89 off 32 balls) and Travis Head (46 off 12 balls).

It's not just the IPL teams that have been stunned by SRH's recent success. Even former India captain and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar couldn't fathom the stupendous success of the orange team.

Sharing his appreciation for SRH via a post on X (formerly Twitter), Tendulkar said, “What is it with @SunRisers that they’ve gotten past 260 thrice in this season alone! 🤯 Today was a game where they completely outclassed @DelhiCapitals. They, of course, batted well thanks to a mind-boggling start by @travishead34 & @IamAbhiSharma4 and a wonderful finish by Shahbaz.And in the 2nd half of the game, they bowled much better than DC, with their variations proving to be very effective. Well played, SRH!"

Interestingly, Sachin had said at the halfway stage that despite Sunrisers Hyderabad's good start, Delhi Capitals would prevail in the end. Making a prediction during the half time, Sachin said, "Despite this phenomenal start by @SunRisers, I feel @DelhiCapitals have a good chance of winning this match. How many of you agree?"

