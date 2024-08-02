Sachin Tendulkar recalls last conversation with Anshuman Gaekwad: ‘Grit and straightforward nature stood out’

Sachin Tendulkar has mourned the pasing away of former India cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad while also prasing his contribution to Indian cricket.

Updated2 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST
Sachin Tendulkar has mourned the death of former India coach and cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad, saying he was a part of some wonderful memories in Indian cricket and his grit and straightforward nature always stood out. Gaekwad passed away on Saturday after a long battle with cancer.

Gaekwad had been undergoing treatment for blood cancer at King's College Hospital in London. He had returned to the country last month. Earlier in July, the BCCI had donated 1 crore towards Gaekwad's medical expenses, with members of the 1983 World Cup-winning team also pitching in to support him.

Sharing his condolences in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Tendulkar wrote, “Grieved by the news of Anshu bhai's passing. I had the privilege of playing against him in the 1980s as well as being coached by him during the late 1990s. Between these years, he was part of some wonderful memories in Indian cricket. A gifted player and coach, his contribution to cricket is immense and will always be remembered,His grit and straightforward nature stood out."

“We remained in touch over the years and the last time we spoke was a couple of months back. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace” Tendulkar added.

Who was Anshuman Gaekwad?

Anshuman Gaekwad is the son of former Indian captain D K Gaekwad, who led the Indian team on its tour of England in 1959. Gaekwad played 40 Tests and 15 One-Day Internationals for India between 1975 and 1987. He also played 205 first-class matches in a 22-year career.

He coached India for two short spells between 1997 and 2000. Gaekwad was in charge of the Indian team that finished runners-up in the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy. The victories in Sharjah in 1998 and the memorable Test match at the Ferozeshah Kotla in Delhi in 1999, where Anil Kumble took all ten wickets in an innings against Pakistan, are among the highlights of his coaching career.

 

 

First Published:2 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST
