Sachin Tendulkar reveals Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s success mantra ahead of IPL 2026 final between RCB and GT

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are gearing up for the IPL 2026 final against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday (May 31). Their star pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is once again proving why age is just a number. The 36-year-old right-arm seamer has been a key part of RCB’s bowling attack throughout the season, and now cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has stepped in with high praise for the veteran’s clever evolution.

Bhuvneshwar currently sits as the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2026, having picked up 26 wickets from 15 matches at a solid economy rate of 8.00. His ability to control the powerplay and set the tone early has been crucial for the defending champions, especially when other pacers leaked runs.

Sachin Tendulkar breaks down Bhuvi’s seam trick In a video posted on X, Sachin Tendulkar explained exactly what makes Bhuvneshwar Kumar so effective this season. The Master Blaster pointed out how the pacer has added a fresh weapon to his armoury, moving away from traditional swing.

“Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been bowling really well this season. In the previous seasons, he had a lengthy outswinger or inswinger. He has developed a variation this season. He has been bowling as straight as possible. When you want to bowl a lengthy outswinger or inswinger, the seam has to be pointing towards the first slip or leg slip. This season, his seam has been wobbly. When there is a wobble seam, even the batter cannot make out whether the ball would come in or go out,” said Tendulkar.

He added, “That is what he has been doing. He has been very accurate. His lines have been very accurate. That has been Bhuvi's success mantra this season. Well done, Bhuvi.”

Virat Kohli praises a simple yet deadly approach Bhuvneshwar Kumar's impact hasn’t gone unnoticed by his former captain either. Virat Kohli, speaking on RCB’s podcast, broke down the pacer’s “uncomplicated consistency”.

“What is Bhuvi doing? He is not bowling banana inswingers, banana outswingers. He is bowling at a length that tells the guys that I am good enough to hit the length every time. It is the most difficult length to hit, and I am just gonna keep hitting those lengths. Are you good enough to take me on or not?” Kohli said.

“It’s simple stuff. It’s repetition, it’s execution, uncomplicated consistency backed with tremendous belief. That’s all he is doing. Look at the results. He has six three-wicket hauls in 11 matches. That’s crazy,” Kohli added.