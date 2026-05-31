Sachin Tendulkar reveals Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s success mantra ahead of IPL 2026 final between RCB and GT

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are gearing up for the IPL 2026 final against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday (May 31). Their star pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is once again proving why age is just a number. The 36-year-old right-arm seamer has been a key part of RCB’s bowling attack throughout the season, and now cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has stepped in with high praise for the veteran’s clever evolution.

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Bhuvneshwar currently sits as the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2026, having picked up 26 wickets from 15 matches at a solid economy rate of 8.00. His ability to control the powerplay and set the tone early has been crucial for the defending champions, especially when other pacers leaked runs.

Sachin Tendulkar breaks down Bhuvi’s seam trick In a video posted on X, Sachin Tendulkar explained exactly what makes Bhuvneshwar Kumar so effective this season. The Master Blaster pointed out how the pacer has added a fresh weapon to his armoury, moving away from traditional swing.

“Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been bowling really well this season. In the previous seasons, he had a lengthy outswinger or inswinger. He has developed a variation this season. He has been bowling as straight as possible. When you want to bowl a lengthy outswinger or inswinger, the seam has to be pointing towards the first slip or leg slip. This season, his seam has been wobbly. When there is a wobble seam, even the batter cannot make out whether the ball would come in or go out,” said Tendulkar.

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He added, “That is what he has been doing. He has been very accurate. His lines have been very accurate. That has been Bhuvi's success mantra this season. Well done, Bhuvi.”

Virat Kohli praises a simple yet deadly approach Bhuvneshwar Kumar's impact hasn’t gone unnoticed by his former captain either. Virat Kohli, speaking on RCB’s podcast, broke down the pacer’s “uncomplicated consistency”.

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“What is Bhuvi doing? He is not bowling banana inswingers, banana outswingers. He is bowling at a length that tells the guys that I am good enough to hit the length every time. It is the most difficult length to hit, and I am just gonna keep hitting those lengths. Are you good enough to take me on or not?” Kohli said.

“It’s simple stuff. It’s repetition, it’s execution, uncomplicated consistency backed with tremendous belief. That’s all he is doing. Look at the results. He has six three-wicket hauls in 11 matches. That’s crazy,” Kohli added.

RCB eye historic double at same venue RCB are hunting their second IPL title after lifting the trophy for the first time last year at this very ground, beating the Punjab Kings in a thrilling final. Bhuvneshwar’s opening spells have repeatedly given them the upper hand in the first six overs.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.