With children's day being celebrated all across the country on 14 November, 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar wrote a emotional note, remembering his old good days.

Considered as 'God of Cricket', Sachin took to X, formerly X, and said how he and his friends would flatten the tyres of the cars parked in Sahitya Sahwas – his childhood home.

"Childhood is incomplete without a bit of mischief," Sachin wrote.

"When I was a kid, my friends and I would flatten the tyres of the cars parked in Sahitya Sahwas. The thorough professionals that we were, our job wasn’t done until ALL 4 tyres were flattened," he added.

Apart from this, he also asked his fans to tell me the naughtiest thing you did as a child. “Rewind the time and tell me the naughtiest thing you did as a child, while I go check on my car tyres. 😛 Happy #ChildrensDay!"