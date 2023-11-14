With children's day being celebrated all across the country on 14 November, 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar wrote a emotional note, remembering his old good days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Considered as 'God of Cricket', Sachin took to X, formerly X, and said how he and his friends would flatten the tyres of the cars parked in Sahitya Sahwas – his childhood home.

"Childhood is incomplete without a bit of mischief," Sachin wrote.

"When I was a kid, my friends and I would flatten the tyres of the cars parked in Sahitya Sahwas. The thorough professionals that we were, our job wasn’t done until ALL 4 tyres were flattened," he added.

Apart from this, he also asked his fans to tell me the naughtiest thing you did as a child. "Rewind the time and tell me the naughtiest thing you did as a child, while I go check on my car tyres. 😛 Happy #ChildrensDay!"

Among other cricketers, who wished on children's day was Suresh Raina. He wrote, "Happy Children's Day to all the little ones who brighten the world & keep our inner child alive with their laughter, energy & curiosity! May your days be filled with joy, learning, and lots of fun adventures! #ChildrensDay"

Even former Indian skipper Mohammed Azhuruddin too expressed his wishes. He wrote by sharing a quote of ex-Prime Minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru.

Children's Day: Children's Day, also known as ‘Bal Diwas’ is celebrated across India every year on November 14 to commemorate he birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, famously known as Chacha Nehru.

Nehru was a strong advocate for children's education and rights and believed in inclusive education system and that a nation could only prosper.

