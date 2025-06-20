Sachin Tendulkar’s BIG prediction for England vs India Test series leaves social media divided, ‘God, this is greed’

Sachin Tendulkar has advised Shubman Gill, India’s new Test captain, to ignore outside opinions and focus only on his team during the England tour. Tendulkar believes Gill will do “something special” and lead India to a 3-1 series win.

Advertisement

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Tendulkar said Gill should not worry about what people say about his captaincy style. Whether he’s too aggressive or not proactive enough, such comments are just outside opinions and should not matter.

Tendulkar stressed that Gill should only focus on what’s discussed inside the dressing room. If the team is following its plan and making decisions in the best interest of the team, that’s what really matters.

He called it a “huge honour” for Gill and encouraged him to enjoy the moment, do his best, and play for the country with pride. Tendulkar’s message was clear: “Shut the doors” to outside noise.

"The outside world can only give opinions. These guys can go out and play as well, and only the dressing room will have that honour. No one else will have that,” Tendulkar said.

Advertisement

“I would say, just go out, it's a huge honour, enjoy the moment and give your best for the country and do what is in the interest of the country. Other than that, I would say shut the doors to everything. I think that should be his thought process," he added.

Talking about Gill possibly playing at number 4, Tendulkar believes it’s a good sign that people trust him with such a key position. According to him, this belief shows people have faith in Gill’s talent and ability.

Shubman Gill will replace Virat Kohli at the number 4 position. Kohli played 158 innings at that position in Test cricket and scored 7,514 runs at an average of 50.4.

Tendulkar advised Gill to stay true to himself, remain focused and give his full effort every time. He expressed confidence in Shubman Gill.

Advertisement

“The expectations that people have of him is a positive sign, because people have faith in him. He has to just go out and be himself, be determined and put his best foot forward with all his commitment. I'm sure he'll do something special," the Master Blaster added.

Sachin Tendulkar asked to predict the outcome of the England vs India Test series.

“I have settled for 3-1 to India," he concluded.

Social media reactions Sachin Tendulkar’s bold 3-1 prediction in India’s favour for the England Test series sparked mixed reactions. While some fans called it “wishful thinking” and “greedy”, others said it’s “almost impossible” to beat England in their home conditions.

A few stayed hopeful, backing India’s improved pace attack. However, some believe even drawing the series would already feel like a win.

Advertisement

“Come on, God, this is greed,” quipped one user.