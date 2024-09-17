Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun, makes his mark with 9-wicket haul in domestic cricket in Goa vs Karnataka match

Arjun Tendulkar has made a significant impact on India's domestic cricket scene. Playing for Goa in the Dr (Capt) K Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament, also known as the KSCA Invitational, Sachin Tendulkar’s son delivered an outstanding performance against Karnataka, taking 9 wickets. The 24-year-old left-arm fast bowler led his team to a victory by an innings and 189 runs.

Karnataka struggled against Goa's bowling attack in the first innings, collapsing for a mere 103 runs in 36.5 overs. Tendulkar was instrumental in this downfall, claiming 5 wickets for 41 runs in his 13 overs. His swing and pace troubled the batters, setting the tone for the rest of the match.

Goa responded strongly with the bat, amassing a formidable total of 413 runs. Abhinav Tejrana shone with a century, scoring 109 runs. Manthan Khutkar contributed a valuable 69. This commanding lead put Karnataka under immense pressure as they returned to bat.

Karnataka once again faltered in their second innings, managing only 121 runs in 30.4 overs. Tendulkar continued his excellent form, taking four wickets for 46 runs in 13.3 overs. His claimed 9 wickets for 87 runs over the match highlighted his growing prowess as a fast bowler.

This performance is a milestone for Tendulkar in his first-class cricket career. Initially playing age-group cricket for Mumbai, he found limited opportunities to break into their senior team.

Seeking more playing opportunities, he moved to Goa and made his Ranji Trophy debut in the 2022/23 season. Since then, he has been steadily building his reputation, with this 9-wicket haul marking his best performance to date.

Arjun Tendulkar in IPL Beyond domestic cricket, Tendulkar has also played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Mumbai Indians. Arjun made his IPL debut in the 2023 season, appearing in 5 matches.