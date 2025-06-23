Sachin Tendulkar says Jasprit Bumrah's 9-fer spoiled due to poor Indian fielding

Jasprit Bumrah has undoubtedly been the best bowler from the both teams during the ongoing India vs England 1st Test match. Despite taking a fifer in the first innings, however, the pacer has been let down by his fellow teammates who dropped 3 catches that could have piled up his wickets tally even further.

With the fifer on Sunday, Bumrah also went past Pakistani great Wasim Akram who held the record for most wickets by an Asian pacer in the SENA coutnries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia).

While Bumrah was the sole wicket taker for India during Day 2 of the match, he got some quality support on Day 3 as Prasidh Krishna made a comeback to take three wickets while Mohammed Siraj also clinched 2 scalps.

Sachin Tendulkar lauds Jasprit Bumrah: Congratulating the Indian pacer in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Tendulkar wrote, “Congratulations Bumrah! A no-ball and 3 missed chances stood between you and 𝙣𝙖𝙪 wickets.”

Notably, Bumrah had dismissed Harry Brooks in the receding hours of Day 2 but later the umpire revealed that the bowler had overstepped the crease and the dismissal stood as void.

Subsequently, Brook - who was on his debut for the national Test team - went on to score 99 runs before being dismissed by Prasidh Krishna.

What did Bumrah say on poor fielding? Speaking at a press conference after the end of play on Day 3, Bumrah said, "You have to move forward with the game. So that's what I look to do. Not to take it too far in my head and try and quickly forget it because all of them are also new to the game, first time over here, sometimes the ball is difficult to sight. And nobody is dropping the catches purposely. Everybody's trying really hard. It does happen. So I don't want to create a scene or put more pressure on the fielder that, you know, I'm angry, I'm kicking the box or I'm doing something."